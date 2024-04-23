Fact Check Amendment will result in state-sponsored censorship: Kunal Kamra before the Bombay High Court

“What is the real purpose and intent of the amended Rule [3(1)(b) of the amended IT Rules]? It is nothing short of state-sponsored censorship. Total absolute state-sponsored censorship of anything which the government of the day does not want people to know, people to discuss, people to debate, and indeed to question the government of the day itself. That at the end of the day is the real and true purpose and intent and effect of the rule. And if that doesn’t directly hit Article 19(1)(a), then I don’t know what does,” said advocate Navroz Seervai appearing for satirist Kunal Kamra, while presenting the petitioner’s challenge to a State-appointed Fact-Check Unit’s (FCU) powers to flag government-related information online as fake, false, or misleading.

The FCU case was originally heard before a two-Judge Bench at the Bombay High Court. However, following a split verdict from the Bench, the arguments are now being presented before referral judge Justice A S Chandurkar. Until the third judge arrives at a final decision, the Supreme Court of India on March 20, 2024 decided to stay the notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the formation of the FCU. Petitioners Kamra, the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines, on April 15 began presenting their arguments before the high court.

Petitioners raise concern about FCU overbroad powers resulting in censorship

FCU allows for state-sponsored censorship: Kamra’s legal representative called the impugned rule “nothing short of state-sponsored censorship.” He talked about various shortcomings in the phrasing of the Rule like the “utterly vague, over-broad, and indeterminate meaning” of the words “fake, false, and misleading” as well as the “all-encompassing” phrase “the business of the central government.” He said the combination of these words coupled with the power of the fact-check unit to take away safe harbor serves to protect the government from criticism.

“The sole purpose and intent is not the professed purpose of informing the one million people of this country, what is true, and giving them correct information. It is to protect yourself [the government] from criticism, comment, debate, discussion, to find out the truth in the vacate place of items. And none of these phrases, per se in themselves, come within any of the right enumerated restrictions on the otherwise absolute right of freedom of speech. That’s why they want you to lose, say, power and bear the consequences or fall in line and not allow what they don’t want you to have. And that’s what’s at the heart of this matter,” said Seervai.

Rule demands no accountability from the FCU: Seervai argued that the Rule allows the government to evade accountability by controlling public access to information.

“[It will do so] by the simple process of saying, “Sorry, my fact check unit finds that it’s false, fake, and misleading. Remove it,”” said Seervai.

He argued that the right to information has an intrinsic constitutional value that recognizes information not just a means to an end, but an end in itself. However, the rule in using the terms fake, false, and misleading, does not define the words. This gives the FCU the power to decide what is true or false. The rule does this without explaining how the FCU will arrive at that conclusion.

“So, for example, will it arrive at that decision, exclusively on the basis of knowledge in the public domain, because the user will post something and the intermediary will post it… Even economic data means in their exclusive private domain to which the public does not have access, not because government is withholding it, but it is material which is not necessarily required to be and therefore is not published or publicized. The FCU is a government-hand-picked FCU. Will they have the benefit of such undisclosed information to say, “Sorry, we say that this is misleading.” Nothing in the rule to indicate that basis,” said Seervai.

No clarity on how the FCU will decide falsity: Further, Seervai pointed out that while “the ostensible purpose of the rule is” to ensure an informed citizenry, it doesn’t require anything more than a statement terming something as false. There is no requirement of disclosure which makes challenging the claim difficult.

“There are examples in the public domain where the PIB have said something is false. Others have countered with documentary evidence to show that what they said was false is false … nobody in this world can claim infallibility. The rule posits infallibility on the part of government,” said Seervai.

Seervai argued there’s a similar issue with the FCU deciding what is misleading since the debate and discourse on policies of the conduct of government will include inferences, deductions, conclusions drawn from information available in the public domain.

“As the [previous] judgments have said, it may fall back on a recollection of past events, but which is imperfect, which may actually be incorrect… Fact check unit will say it’s mislead. How is a citizen exercising his fundamental right to free speech to grapple with and deal with this concept?” said Seervai.

FCU to have adverse impact on free speech online

Contest over content, not technology: Citing Justice Patel’s judgement, Seervai highlighted the argument that the contest in this case is not over technology, but control of content on the internet.

“The impugned rule operates such that there is no scope for an intermediary to take an alternate view on whether information has been identified as being false or misleading by the FCU. Its mere identification renders it in violation of 3(1)(b)(5). Content so identified once brought to the attention of the intermediary through a complaint must be taken down without any demur. There’s no option, no discretion, nothing. Failing to do so would be an automatic breach of its due diligence obligation and in turn, loss of safe habor. It is for this reason that the continued hosting of such content, after it has been brought to the attention of the intermediate, either by a complaint or a notification issued by the FCU, automatically and immediately deprives the intermediary of its safe habor,” said Seervai.

Seervai further pointed out that taking away safe harbor rights of an intermediary that receives millions of such complaints or takedown requests is in violation of the Shreya Singhal vs Union of India judgement. As per the verdict, intermediaries should not be put in a position where they have to ascertain the legitimacy of each of these requests. Yet, the rule makes loss of safe harbor a reality, allowing for the possibility of an intermediary to be arreared in civil or criminal actions, arising in respect of the content in question. Seervai said that for this reason, the intermediary is bound to ensure that such content is not hosted.

“It suits the government to say, But this is directed against intermediaries. They are not doing anything to use us. And to say, “See, no intermediary has come.” Obviously, no intermediary has come. Why would they? How are they concerned? I’m not saying that intermediaries don’t have a social or political conscience… The point is, as an intermediary, you are making your platform available as a marketplace of ideas for the users. If you are threatened with loss of safe harbor, civil and criminal proceedings by the hundreds or thousands, your compliance officer direct personally to court, obviously, no intermediary is going to take a chance and therefore, to say this is all hypothetical and speculative is wrong. The court can… and will necessarily arrive at that conclusion,” said Seervai.

Loss of safe harbor hurts users: Petitioner argued that intermediaries have no direct interest in any particular user content. However, it’s business depends on safe harbor and immunity from prosecution or hosted content. For this reason, Seervai said an intermediary will “bend the knee to a government directive regarding content.”

“Between safe harbor and user’s rights regarding content, the intermediary faces a options choice. And no intermediary is quixotic enough to take up cudgels for free speech. Compromising one particular chunk of content is a small price to pay. Better the user content is thrown under the bus than having the bus run over the entire business. The safe harbor provision is therefore not just intermediary-level insulation from liability. It is an explicit recognition of a free speech right. What safe harbor does is to remove the potentiality of indirect censorship,” said Seervai.

Liability stifles internet speech: Seervai went on to argue that liability upon notice has a chilling effect on the freedom of internet speech. Notice-based liability would deter service providers from regulating the dissemination of any offensive material over their own services, he said.

“Any efforts by a service provider to investigate and stream material posted on its service would only lead to notice a potentially inflammatory material more frequently and thereby create a stronger basis for liability,” said Seervai.

