Advocate Navroz Seervai, satirist Kunal Kamra’s legal representative challenged the central government’s claim that the Fact-Check Unit (FCU) Rule will not impact Kamra’s profession, while presenting his arguments before the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2024. In his filing, Kamra had said that the Rule harms his fundamental right of freedom of speech as a stand-up comic and his right to business as a professional under 19(1)(2). In response, the government claimed that the rule does not result in a chilling effect on the petitioner's right to propagate their whole shows relating to political satire. The FCU case was originally heard before a two-judge Bench at the Bombay High Court. However, following a split verdict from the Bench, the arguments are now being presented before referral judge Justice A S Chandurkar. Until the third judge arrives at a final decision, the Supreme Court of India on March 20, 2024, decided to stay the notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the formation of the FCU. On April 15, petitioners Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, and the Association of Indian Magazines began presenting their arguments before the high court. Seervai made the following arguments on Kamra’s behalf: Need for a disclaimer defeats the purpose of satire: Seervai read out the earlier argument of the central government that claimed that the impugned rule “does not in any way prohibit or proscribe publication, propagation of any political satire.” He pointed out that while the government agreed…
Fact Check Rule harms a satirist’s rights: Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra’s Advocate argues before the Bombay High Court
“If I have to put a disclaimer on satire, it defeats the whole purpose and goes to the heart of my right under 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g),” Kamra’s lawyer Navroz Seervai argued in response to govt’s proposal to add a “disclaimer” to satirical content.
