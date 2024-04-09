“If you look at children today, many of them are very different learners. You have children who are fast learners, as well as slow learners, and you can't just speed up a video or slow down a video to make it applicable for these people, which means…one-size-fits-all education doesn’t work out anymore,” said Aditya Varma from Surreal Technologies, while speaking at a session on academics, edtech, and AI. Held on 30th March, the session was a part of AI Days 2024, a two-day AI conference organised by Swecha, an organization associated with the Free Software Movement of India, in association with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA). Varma was joined by speakers Dheeraj Nadhimalli, Emgrad; Dr. Sirisha Vallampalli, Solution Lead, Brane Tech; and Dr. Nagarjuna, Professor, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. The speakers discussed the integration of AI solutions into classrooms, how such integrations are changing the landscape of education, and the trends emerging from within these new practices. Here are a few highlights from the discussion. The quotes have been edited minimally for clarity. Hyper-specialized learning is the way to go: One of the key areas that emerged from the discussion is the personalization of learning processes. Several speakers talked about how the traditional one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for students anymore; learning approaches now need to be hyper-specialized and AI is being used to carry out the same. The problem: Different students have different capabilities and thus, are at different stages of learning/knowledge. The solution: Hyperspecialized AI tools…
Evolving Classrooms: The Shift from Standardized to AI-Enhanced Education
The speakers at the event highlighted the importance of AI-enhanced classrooms as generative AI tools can meet the different needs of different students
