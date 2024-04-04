With the European Parliament elections slated for June 2024, the European Commission on March 26 published a set of guidelines for Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines to mitigate systemic risks online that could undermine “the integrity of elections.” Guidelines formed under the DSA: Under the landmark Digital Services Act (DSA) that took effect last year, online services with over 45 million active users in the EU have a legal obligation to take steps to reduce risks related to electoral processes while upholding fundamental rights like freedom of expression. These new guidelines represent the Commission's view of best practices for meeting that obligation. Commission recommends six key mitigation measures The key recommendations laid out for Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines to implement are: Updating terms of service and enforcement around generative AI: The press release said, “Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines whose services could be used to create and/or disseminate generative AI content should assess and mitigate specific risks linked to AI, for example by clearly labelling content generated by AI (such as deepfakes), adapting their terms and conditions accordingly and enforcing them adequately.” Cooperate and share information with EU/national authorities, experts, and civil society before, during, and after elections on: Foreign interference Disinformation Cybersecurity Adopt an incident response plan for election periods to minimize the impact Bolster internal processes by dedicating sufficient resources, teams, local risk analysis, and platform use monitoring specifically focused on elections Implement tailored risk mitigation measures for every l election…
European Commission Issues Guidelines for Very Large Online Platforms Ahead of European Elections
Ahead of the 2024 European Parliament elections, the European Commission issues digital measures under the DSA to combat electoral risks
