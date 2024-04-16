Here are the changes Epic Games wants Google Play Store to make after winning their lawsuit

Epic Games has submitted a list of changes it wants Google to make in its proposed injunction on April 12, following its victory in a US antitrust lawsuit against Google in 2023, where the jury concluded that Google maintained an illegal monopoly in the Android app distribution market and the Android in-app billing services market.

Epic Games laid out their broad demands asking Google to allow consumers to download apps from wherever they choose without interference and let users and developers choose how they make and offer in-app purchases, free from anticompetitive fees and restrictions. Further, they stated that they wanted to ensure that Google retaliate against Epic for challenging Google’s app store practices. In a bid to increase competition, Epic has proposed changes such as allowing sideloading of apps with a single tap, letting third-party apps have access to every single app in Google Play, integrating alternative billing systems in the US, etc.

Here are the changes Epic proposed in its injunction:

CHANGES PROPOSED TO ANDROID APP DISTRIBUTION MARKET

Agreements prohibited to increase competition

Epic laid out a series of agreements that Google must not engage in, since they believe that these agreements can limit or disincentivize competition. According to Epic Games, Google shall NOT enter into agreements that:

Introduce additional steps for a User to enable or access a preinstalled Third-Party App Store

for a User to enable or access a preinstalled Third-Party App Store Incentivize Competing Distributors to not invest in Alternative Android App Distribution Channels.

to not invest in Alternative Android App Distribution Channels. Offer an exclusivity contract to an app developer to distribute their app only on Google Play Store

to an app developer to distribute their app only on Google Play Store Sets the timing of an app’s release or the price of an app’s content to favour Google Play store over third-party app stores

or the price of an app’s content to favour Google Play store over third-party app stores Restrict apps from withdrawing from Google Play Store without Google’s consent

Allow Downloading Apps of third-party apps

Epic Games asked that Google be prohibited from displaying any “friction steps” such as prompts, warnings, reminders or settings screens before downloading apps from Third-Party App Stores, beyond the “frictions” associated with the downloading of apps from the Google Play Store itself. They allow a few exceptions for this, such as “a single one-tap screen asking in neutral language that the user confirm intent to proceed with the app installation.” Additionally, they said that Google should be allowed to display warnings for apps/app stores that are not notarized under the general process or apps/stores that are known malware.

Access to Android and Other Google Products or Services

According to Epic, any app available on Android phones, must have access to Android’s services. They said:

Google must ensure “parity of access to android functionality” b y granting equal access to Android operating system and platform features, including APIs, to App Developers without discriminating based on the Developers’ choice of app distribution channel. Further, it must not claim features which are traditionally part of an operating system or platform are instead part of the Google Play Store.

y granting equal access to Android operating system and platform features, including APIs, to App Developers without discriminating based on the Developers’ choice of app distribution channel. Further, it must not claim features which are traditionally part of an operating system or platform are instead part of the Google Play Store. Google must not restrict a user on Google’s services such as Google Search, Google Ads from accessing an App if it uses a third party app store

Recommendations To Promote Competition in Android App Distribution

Epic provided recommendations for Google to adopt for a period of 6 years “to address the cumulative continuing effects of the conduct found to be unlawful“ and promote competition in the App distribution markets.

Provide Third-Party App Stores access to the Google Play Store app catalog . “Google shall allow Users to provide Third-Party App Stores with access to a list of apps installed by the Google Play Store on the User’s GMS Device. Google shall provide Users with the ability, subject to a one- time User permission, to change the ownership for any or all of those apps such that the Third-Party App Store becomes the update owner for those apps when those apps are directly distributed by the Third-Party App Store”, said the filing.

. “Google shall allow Users to provide Third-Party App Stores with access to a list of apps installed by the Google Play Store on the User’s GMS Device. Google shall provide Users with the ability, subject to a one- time User permission, to change the ownership for any or all of those apps such that the Third-Party App Store becomes the update owner for those apps when those apps are directly distributed by the Third-Party App Store”, said the filing. Allow distribution of competing Third-Party App Stores on the Google Play Store. The process of downloading Third-party app stores will be identical to the download process of any other app from the Google Play Store. Additionally, Google should not impose any fees on this process.

The process of downloading Third-party app stores will be identical to the download process of any other app from the Google Play Store. Additionally, Google should not impose any fees on this process. Do not mandate the placement of the Google Play Store in any specific location on an Android device, including but not limited to the default home screen.

CHANGES PROPOSED TO THE ANDROID IN-APP PAYMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET

Free Flow of Information Regarding Out-Of-App Purchasing Options

Epic proposes that Google must allow for of information regarding out-of-App purchasing options to be displayed clearly. Further they suggest that Google must:

freely display information about difference in prices for in-app purchases using Google Pay Billing (GPB) System versus using out-of-app payment options.

Not require App Developers to use Google APIs (such as Google’s “User Choice Billing” APIs) in order to invoke out-of-app purchasing options.

Not impose any additional fees, that are higher than those charged by GBP, on transactions made through out-of-payment options. Epic calls these fees “coercive fees”.

Alternative In-app payment systems

In order to seamlessly integrate in-app payment systems, Epic said Google must:

Allow integration of any Alternative In-App Payment Solution, either alongside GPB or in lieu of GPB

Make price differences in using Alternative In-App Payment solutions visible to users

Not require Developers to use Google APIs to invoke Alternative in-App Payment Solutions.

Not impose any coercive fees on transactions made through Alternative In-App Payment Solutions

No Discrimination on the Basis of Payment Solution

Epic adds that Google must not discriminate against apps that choose to use Alternative In-App Payment Solutions either in conjunction with or in lieu of Google Billing Payment system. They said Google must not:

retaliate or threaten to retaliate against any Developer

impede access to the Android platform, any Android functionality and/or features or APIs, to any Android app

Restrict access to Google’s products

Form a compliance committee

Epic also states that Google must establish “Compliance Committee” consisting of at least three members of the Board of Directors who are not present or former employees of Google and also retain a “Compliance Officer” responsible for ensuring compliance with the orders in the proposal.

The committee among its duties will have to disclose its calculation of the “average per-transaction total costs for handling in-app transactions” to ensure that coercive fees are not charged to apps using third party distribution channels.

Protect Epic from Retaliation

Epic Games also said shared provisions to protect themselves from potential retaliation from Google. In their statement Epic said, “ Google has a history of malicious compliance and has attempted to circumvent legislation and regulation meant to reign in their anti-competitive control over Android devices. Our proposed injunction seeks to block Google from repeating past bad-faith tactics and open up Android devices to competition and choice for all developers and consumers.”

Google must to file its response by May 2nd, and a hearing is scheduled for May 23rd.

