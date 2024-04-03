DigiYatra app users asked to download new app

What’s the news?

Users of DigiYatra were forced to delete the app and download a new app from the app store, due to DigiYatra making upgrades on their backend, raising questions about user data, Business Today reported.

DigiYatra is a “biometric boarding system ” that uses facial recognition technology (FRT) for verification at Indian airports. It requires users to download the app and upload their images and Aadhar details for verification. When users noticed that their old application stopped working, they were asked to delete the old app that stopped working without any prior notice and download a new app from their preferred app store.

Manual is back. The staff is trying to help passengers migrate to the NEW app!! Which means: > DELETION of the existing digiyatra app

> loading the new one (the agents have a QR code and zero knowledge of why this mess)

What did DigiYatra say?

The official app released a statement on March 26 saying, “We are upgrading our backend systems in the next few days, and you might face intermittent outages in DigiYatra services from 26 March until 31 March 2024.” They added that passengers must be prepared to use “the normal manual processes at the airport.” However, DigiYatra did not specify what were the upgrades being made.

⚠️ Important Announcement ⚠️

Dear Digi Yatris, we are upgrading our backend systems in the next few days, and you might face intermittent outages in Digi Yatra services from 26 March until 31 March 2024. Please be prepared to use the normal manual processes at the airport.

We… pic.twitter.com/QZWzYyN9HF — Digi Yatra Official (@DigiYatraOffice) March 26, 2024

On March 27, they released a statement asking users to uninstall their old Digi Yatra App download and install the new Digi Yatra App, and recreate and save their credentials.

Switch to the new Digi Yatra App with 3 simple steps: Step-1: Please uninstall your old Digi Yatra App.

Step-2: Download and install the new Digi Yatra App.

Step-3: Recreate and save your credentials. Available on iOS and Android.#FamilyTravel #seamlessjourneys … pic.twitter.com/owT1JTJOM9 — Digi Yatra Official (@DigiYatraOffice) March 27, 2024

It is unclear as to why users had to download a new app for an upgrade. Further, DigiYatra has not made any statements on the safety of the data saved on the previous app.

What does this mean for users’ data?

DigiYatra functions as a “decentralized mobile wallet-based identity management platform.”, said Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in February this year. ” The personal information of the passenger is stored in the mobile-wallet of the traveler. The same is shared with the departure airport in the encrypted format and data is purged from the system after 24 hours of departure of the flight. This addresses the data protection issues in the implementation of Digi Yatra”, said Singh. This brings to question the safety of the data stored on the old app. Additionally, DigiYatra has not yet shared how it will protect users’ data on this new app.

The Digi Yatra policy is an initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation” and is managed by the Digi Yatra Foundation, a Not-For-Profit company. Medianama was the first to report this in 2023 that as DigiYatra is not run by any government agency, it does not come under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Thus, questions, such as this, about the functioning of DigiYatra are not covered under the RTI.

