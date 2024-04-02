wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,

Reserve Bank of India To Set Up Digital India Trust Agency To Tackle Illegal Loan App Menace: Report

All digital lending apps need to have the DIGITA approved signature in order to be recognised as authorized apps.

Published

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering setting up a Digital India Trust Agency (DIGITA) to combat the growing menace of illegal lending apps in the country, according to an Economic Times report. The proposed agency will be entrusted with the responsibility of verifying and maintaining a public register of authorized digital lending apps (DLAs) which can be used by law enforcement officers to weed out illegal loan apps. 

This is RBI’s way of dealing with the cyber fraud menace in the finance sector through unauthorized loan apps that harass customers for repayments and misuse their personal data. 

Once the DIGITA is set up, all such loan apps have to have the DIGITA “verified” signature to be considered as an authorized app. This will be a pivotal checkpoint to fight financial crimes in the digital realm. By vetting the apps thoroughly, the agency aims to weed out those indulging in unethical practices and ensure that only legitimate players operate in the market.

RBI on whitelisting digital lending apps over the years

This comes after RBI, earlier this year, flagged 442 unique lending apps to the IT Ministry for whitelisting with Google. This led Google to remove over 2200 loan apps from its app store between September 2022 and August 2023. Earlier in 2023, Google declared it was banning DLAs from tracking the location of customers and accessing their photos and contacts. 

The tech giant also updated its policy regarding the enforcement of loan apps on the Google Play Store, allowing only those apps that are published by RBI-regulated entities or those working in partnership with regulated entities. This policy change was made at the request of the RBI and the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry.

Earlier in February 2023, RBI refused to share the whitelist of DLAs labelling it as ‘confidential’ in response to an RTI application by Medianama.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The information sought is exempted from disclosure under Section 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act as the information is collated by RBI from the Regulated Entities under an action point emanating from a meeting convened by Union Finance Minister on September 08, 2022, and the information is provided in the fiduciary capacity and not under any statutory mandate”, said RBI in the RTI response. 

Later in October, 2023 the RBI said sharing a whitelist of digital lending apps could hamper the financial system of India and then in January this year further informed that it is unable to locate the whitelist of DLAs published by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

 “From all registered or licensed lenders with the RBI, the banks and the NBFCs, we have collected the list of apps and have given it to the government, the Ministry of Information and Technology, which has uploaded it on their website. […] Now, it’s a long list. The responsibility is more for law enforcement agencies to look at and identify illegal apps. […] We regulate only the banks and NBFCs. So, we have cast the responsibility on our regulated entities to see that the fair code of conduct and fair business practices are adopted by their third-party service providers. But the problem as you said is with regard to the illegal lending apps.”, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said on January 11.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

An editor, fact-checker, digital journalist and SEO content writer with 9 years of experience of covering health, tech, business and political stories.

Free Reads

News

Reserve Bank of India To Set Up Digital India Trust Agency To Tackle Illegal Loan App Menace: Report

All digital lending apps need to have the DIGITA approved signature in order to be recognised as authorized apps.

14 seconds ago

eCommerce

Swiggy Instamart Partners with Park+ to Deliver FASTags at Doorstep

Instead of waiting 3-7days, FASTags can now be delivered within minutes through Swiggy Instamart

2 mins ago

News

Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365 worldwide amid antitrust probe

The bundling of Teams and Office 365 was under investigation by the European Commission since 2020.

33 mins ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ