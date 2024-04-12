wordpress blog stats
Delhi High Court Orders ‘Tata Restart’ Website Takedown for Trademark Infringement

Tata Restart website was using the trademark of Tata Sons and the image of Ratan Tata.

Published

We missed this earlier: The Delhi High Court has ordered the takedown of the fraudulent investment scheme website "Tata Restart" for impersonation and infringement of the "TATA" trademark on April 4. Further, Tata Restart's domain name registrar, GoDaddy.com, has been ordered to block or suspend the domain name "www.tatarestart.com". Tata Sons Private Limited found out about the website in early 2024 and learned that the website was using their trademark and also the image of the former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, which was eventually taken down. The website also used a logo that bears a resemblance to the TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) logo, which Tata Sons claims was an attempt to "lure unwary customers to invest in their ponzi investment scheme," by promising them unrealistic returns. Tata Sons had initially issued a takedown notice to GoDaddy.com, but as per the court order, the company refused to take down Tata Restart. What did the court say? The court held that Tata Restart's domain name and logo were "deceptively similar" to the "TATA" trademark and website www.tata.com, bound to cause consumer confusion and association with Tata Sons. As such Tata Restart's use of the domain name and logo are "ex-facie dishonest" (on its face dishonest), the court said. It was pointed out that if Tata Sons were not granted an injunction, it would suffer an irreparable loss. Till the next date of hearing (September 9, 2024) Tata Restart or anyone acting on its behalf is restrained from using the marks…

News

Hackers Use Fake Facebook Ads to Distribute Malware Of AI Tools Like Midjourney

The hackers used the fake Facebook ads to target people based in European countries, specially male users, said the report

6 hours ago

News

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4 Turbo with Vision, Empowering AI with Multimedia Analysis

GPT-4 Turbo with Vision builds upon the foundation of the GPT-4 model, integrating the enhanced token outputs introduced in the Turbo model, and now...

6 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

