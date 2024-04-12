We missed this earlier: The Delhi High Court has ordered the takedown of the fraudulent investment scheme website "Tata Restart" for impersonation and infringement of the "TATA" trademark on April 4. Further, Tata Restart's domain name registrar, GoDaddy.com, has been ordered to block or suspend the domain name "www.tatarestart.com". Tata Sons Private Limited found out about the website in early 2024 and learned that the website was using their trademark and also the image of the former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, which was eventually taken down. The website also used a logo that bears a resemblance to the TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) logo, which Tata Sons claims was an attempt to "lure unwary customers to invest in their ponzi investment scheme," by promising them unrealistic returns. Tata Sons had initially issued a takedown notice to GoDaddy.com, but as per the court order, the company refused to take down Tata Restart. What did the court say? The court held that Tata Restart's domain name and logo were "deceptively similar" to the "TATA" trademark and website www.tata.com, bound to cause consumer confusion and association with Tata Sons. As such Tata Restart's use of the domain name and logo are "ex-facie dishonest" (on its face dishonest), the court said. It was pointed out that if Tata Sons were not granted an injunction, it would suffer an irreparable loss. Till the next date of hearing (September 9, 2024) Tata Restart or anyone acting on its behalf is restrained from using the marks…
Delhi High Court Orders ‘Tata Restart’ Website Takedown for Trademark Infringement
Tata Restart website was using the trademark of Tata Sons and the image of Ratan Tata.
