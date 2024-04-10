Delhi HC Affirms Mahua Moitra’s Right to Respond in Public Against Allegations Made by Jai Dehadrai

In a defamation case filed by advocate Jai Dehadrai against former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, the Delhi High Court observed that Moitra has the right to defend herself publicly when allegations against her are made in the public domain, LiveLaw reported on April 8, 2024 .

Dehadrai’s defamation suit alleged that the Trinamool Congress leader had made defamatory comments against him on social media and in her interviews to news organizations including India Today, CNN News18, The Telegraph, Gulf News, and The Guardian. The complaint seeks to restrain Moitra from publishing alleged defamatory content against Dehadrai on social media and the removal of such content by news organizations from their platforms.

Justice Prateek Jalan remarked that Moitra has the right to respond to whatever is being said in the public domain. This stands true even if Dehadrai has filed the complaint with statutory authorities like the Central Bureau of Investigation and then reported to the press regarding such a formal complaint.

Why does it matter?The Court’s observation is important to understand in the context of challenges posed by defamation provisions to freedom of speech online. Orders to take down content without substantial evidence proving damage to an individual’s reputation restrict one’s ability to express freely and utilize social media spaces meaningfully, as well as hinder the public’s right to information.

‘Public figures have the right to protection of reputation’:

Advocate Raghav Awasthi, representing Dehadrai, pointed to the Delhi High Court’s recent observation in Arvind Kejriwal’s case that retweeting defamatory content by a public figure with millions of followers causes a greater impact on the reputation of an aggrieved individual. According to the LiveLaw report, Awasthi argued that Moitra, being a former MP, is a public figure and cannot be equated with a “normal ex”.

The Delhi HC, in February, held that retweeting content alleged to be defamatory would amount to the publication of such content, thereby attracting liability under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with the offence of defamation. The Court also observed that while all acts of retweeting “may amount to publication of defamatory imputation”, the extent of harm caused to the reputation of the aggrieved person will depend on factors such as social media reach and the level of influence of the person retweeting such content.

Justice Jalan, however, observed that while “public figures are expected to have thicker skin; in the context of passing any injunction order, even such public figures have the right to protection of reputation”.

The judge also stated that in view of the Supreme Court’s recent observations in the Bloomberg case, restraints on publication can be considered only if it is found that something is “palpably false”. In March, the Supreme Court set aside an interim order that directed the news organization Bloomberg to take down an article alleged to be defamatory against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. In doing so, the top Court observed that the grant of a pre-trial injunction against the publication of an article may have severe ramifications on the right to freedom of speech of the author and the public’s right to know.

The Delhi High Court will hear Dehadrai’s case next on April 25, 2024.

Also Read: