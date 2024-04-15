Navigating The Debate Over Ex-Ante Regulation in India’s Digital Market

“Every time that TRAI [Telecom Regulatory Authority of India] has come out with ex-ante regulation regarding the businesses of broadcasting, whether it be an interconnection or tariff, it has been challenged… nothing that we see here is very new in terms of the remedies prescribed,” said Meghna Bal, Esya Center Director, during a discussion on competition concerns in the digital market during MediaNama’s Decoding the Digital Competition Bill’ event. Speakers at the conference talked about the need for ex-ante regulations vs ex-post regulations.

What is ex-ante and ex-post?

Ex-ante regulation refers to rules that look at preemptively preventing large platforms from engaging in certain types of conduct that could result in reducing competition. It literally means “before an event” takes place. On the other hand, ex-post regulations are rules that take action after investigations against companies regarding allegations of misconduct. Ex-post rules are enforced “after an event” occurs.

During the discussion, Bal believed that ex-ante regulation would prove inefficient in India and rejected the Committee on Digital Competition Law report’s argument that ‘ex-post is too inefficient.’ Her assertion was interesting considering Nikhil Pahwa, MediaNama Founder pointed out the Committee on Digital Competition Law report claimed her organisation (Esya Center) supported ex-ante regulations .

However, she clarified that Esya was misrepresented and did not support ex-ante regulations. “Essentially what we told them [was that] India is not the EU, and… that you will create a quagmire of consumer compliances… you should just enhance the CCI’s existing institutional capabilities, if you want to do anything. But if you are hellbent on bringing in ex-ante then you should do X, Y and Z,” she said.

At the same time, she did not agree with the idea that the Competition Commission of India’s powers is insufficient since none of the cases that this Bill has been inspired by have reached finality. This means we do not yet know whether the conduct specified in the Bill is anti-competitive conduct.

Weighing the benefits of ex-ante vs ex-post rules

Ex-ante regulations will not speed up the regulatory process: In terms of regulatory measures, Pahwa said, “When you have ex-post verdicts coming in, A) they take a long time to come to that verdict, B) then there’s a follow-up, there are cases, etc. that happens. Isn’t there a case that you can have ex-ante regulations which set the rules of the road. Because every time there’s an investigation, companies change their policy, they can change them in the middle. Sometimes it takes like six years, eight years for the verdict to come. Isn’t there a case that ex-ante will just prevent some of these problems from occurring? This entire long process of basically delayed justice, so to speak, for someone.”

However, Bal argued against the notion that ex-ante regulation would expedite TRAI processes, noting that regulations typically take two years to come into effect. Even after coming into force, she said the regulation is again challenged or there is a negotiation, litigation, and something in the regulation has to be changed.

“The regulatory position is still not settled because, and if you look at the number of amendments that [TRAI has] brought into their regulation and broadcasting, it indicates that there’s a clear disconnect in terms of their understanding of how these businesses work,” she said.

In the context of the Digital Competition Bill, where a regulator decides what is integral to a digital service provider’s business, Bal expressed skepticism about TRAI’s success in reaching a finality immediately. She anticipated a lot of push and pull between the CCI and the Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDE) over what is integral and what is anti-competitive.

“Let’s say the CCI decides something in one year… for one business. In about one or two years, it’ll be challenged. That challenge will take, let’s say, anywhere from four to five to 10 years, depending on how enthusiastic the courts are about taking it up. It’ll be challenged across multiple fora. It won’t only be challenged in the high court; it has to go to the Supreme Court. So, where is the efficiency? I don’t see where the efficiency is. And it will be done across multiple businesses. Here, TRAI is only dealing with broadcasting. CCI is dealing with a multitude of businesses. So, you’re looking at, I don’t know, upwards of 50 years of litigation around different businesses, litigation and negotiation around different businesses. So, where is the efficiency? I think it’s a weak argument.”

Ex-post regulation allows negotiation between competition authority and businesses: Speaker Navneet Sharma, Director General, CUTS Institute for Regulation and Competition argued that the resolution of a market failure requires an efficient mechanism to operate on settlement and commitment rather than lengthy legal proceedings.

“The resolution of a market failure or a competitive restraint rests on a negotiation between the competition authority and the business. Ultimately, that is what will deliver, not the penalties, not the threat of penalties and so on, not the threat of any other legal proceedings. Ultimately, it is how competition authority identifies a problem and how it negotiates with a business to resolve this. And that opportunity is fully available to you in ex-post. Because now we have a settlement and commitment regime fully notified. So, my sense is that let that play out fully and you will know whether that is inadequate.”

Watch the full discussion here:

Can ex-ante resolve the concerns around market dominance and its abuse?

Market dominance is not exclusive to the digital sector: Raising concern about the dominance of certain big players, Pahwa asked speakers whether they saw “clear evidence” of concentration of power in the digital sector.

“Digital markets do end up with abuse of dominance. Someone in a conversation was making an example of how Amazon’s now come up with earphones similar to India’s most popular selling earphones, which are BOAT because they have access to data. They have access to competitive advantage. They are actually a player in their own marketplace. What’s wrong with preventing some of these aspects of allowing entities to become players in their own marketplace? And that’s something that can be done ex-ante as well,” said Pahwa.



To this, Sharma argued that market dominance is not exclusive to digital markets although they are more prone to such abuses because of superior data access. “It is slightly inaccurate to say that only digital markets suffer market concentration. Across the board, you can have data, whether if you trust HHI [Herfindahl–Hirschman Index], then HHI or market share or any other data, you can see that even non-digital sectors now heavily suffer from market concentration. So, therefore, I am not a great fan of this argument that let’s leave everything else and get to digital alone, because digital’s contribution is still not that big. It is growing, certainly. It is central, strategic, more important [in coming years]. But has the rest of the economy lost its weight?” said Sharma further stressing the need to strengthen the capacity to settle and commit, secure commitments to overcome competitive or strategic restraints by companies.

Market dominance differs from abuse of dominance: Speaking about traditional competition regulation, Pahwa said the same is focused on two aspects: market dominance and the abuse of market dominance. Talking about the abuse of these powers by big players he said, “In the internet, which is a winner-takes-all kind of a paradigm where they’re basically number one and number two only, they effectively create an ecosystem where there’s a barrier to entry for anyone else. And sometimes large players come in and take over the space. If they enter a space where there are already other players, they come in just with the power that they have because of the aggregated sort of, the ecosystem of services that they bring to the table, the logins that are easy. They do what is called market crowding, in a sense. They take over most of the market and no one else can get in then. So, don’t you think this entire paradigm of dominance plus its abuse has kind of failed? And isn’t there a need for an alternative to that? I’m saying where you are almost the [entire] market, right? In that case, there’s no space for new entrants.”

However, Viswanath Pingali, Associate Professor of Economics, IIM-A argued that a huge market share by a company does not guarantee it a dominant position, nor does it bar entry for other players.

“If let’s say Uber tries to price itself hugely because it has whatever market share, define the market and define the market share. I am sure I’m going to find some I call in my class at Chotu who will come and pick me up from the airport at a very reasonable price. So, therefore the ability of the dominance, just because you have a huge market share, again, depending on what market you decide, is where the misnomer is, right? I mean, so therefore dominance and abuse of dominance are two different things and abuse of dominance has to be looked at seriously. Just because you’re big does not allow you to kind of automatically abuse a dominant position.”

Difficult to put restrictions on “killer acquisitions”: Pahwa asked Sharma whether dominant firms can be restricted from leveraging their market power to acquire potential competitors in terms of what are called “killer acquisitions.”



“At times, companies when they’re acquired are so small that it doesn’t seem like it’s going to have a big impact. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to have an impact on competition, but you have a potential that gets scrubbed out in the beginning itself because it gets acquired. So, isn’t there room for creating some sort of a restriction on, especially on killer acquisitions where companies acquire products just to kill them?” he asked.

While Sharma agreed that in some rare cases, certain startups have developed certain critical technology to influence the marketplace, he also pointed out how certain start-ups want to be acquired.

“If you look at the data from, particularly from pharmaceuticals, digital and high-tech or high-end engineering cases studies as well. If you see that there is a case where a startup has an aspiration to be eaten one day. That’s all the aspiration it has got. And that’s why it has established itself. It has sought the initial funding. It has developed the product. It has developed the initial traction so that it can be acquired one day. Now, is there anything illegitimate about that aspiration is a question. The second is when such a filing comes before competition authority, on what basis it says that it will have future, there are some indicators like some critical technology. So, based on extremely few cases, it is possible to foresee future. But in large number of cases, a competition authority cannot… It is a work in progress where we can have a reasonable framework to answer whether something will really have a strategic value in future. As of now, this is inconclusive.”

Should telecom companies be brought under the ambit of the Bill?

Regarding telecom companies, Pahwa asked, “ Are telecom operators included? We had a net utility issue and Facebook tried to control the infrastructure with partnerships with telecom operators and net utility regulations address that. Now, Jio is going in and bundling different services in a traditional Reliance type of vertically integrated business with the telecom operator plus content, plus services, plus commerce, plus everything that you can think of. Are they included in this bill? Should they be included in this bill?”

Taking note of how the Bill mentioned “interpersonal communication services that are not linked to a number,” Bal said that the wording specifically excluded telcos from the Bill.

“On the one hand, I would say that it is a concern that they are not seen as “Gatekeepers”, although, I mean, if you consider the thresholds here, it’s not even about dominance. It’s just about a moderate amount of success in the digital ecosystem and you get caught by this Bill. But aside from that, it is surprising that they haven’t been brought in because network neutrality, while it is part of the licensing regulations there was no notification of the multi-stakeholder body, which was a recommendation of the TRAI in 2020. Telcos are constantly calling for network neutrality to be diluted.”

Can ex-ante regulations solve the concerns around entry restrictions?



Pahwa asked Pingali whether ex-ante regulations could help curb the abuse of power by dominant platforms on gateways, be it for app stores, operating systems, etc.

“I think it was last month that several apps were taken down because they were not in compliance with Google’s Play Store policies. Isn’t this abuse of power? Shouldn’t the control of gateways by dominant firms be an issue? Couldn’t that be used to limit competition once upon a time, even though the policies have changed now. I remember a call from a founder who by mistake had issued a press release that they’re launching an app store within their app. And essentially, they were advertising apps within their app, and then launch a separate section for it. But their press release said that they’re launching an app store within the app, which led to a massive amount of panic because they were afraid that they would be de-platformed from the Play Store because it violates those policies. That is effective, that could be seen as an anti-competitive policy. Shouldn’t that kind of gateway, like control of gateways be stopped, and how can it be stopped then?” said Pahwa.

However, Pingali turned this argument on its head arguing that gateways are in fact necessary for building trust among users.

“If I were to download an app or I do some transaction on a platform, and it turns out that I got cheated or something terrible happened, whom would I blame at the end of the day? Is it the platform or is it just the other side of the platform? I think I’ll blame both. I trusted it and therefore I downloaded it. So, therefore there’s a problem… I actually think that the platforms have a solid responsibility on them to a reasonable degree to provide trust. And that’s what they do,” said Pingali.

Giving an example of how one of his students was able to flag a product grievance after reaching out to a major e-commerce giants, Pingali said, “For the small business, what a platform does in my opinion is that it creates much-needed trust among its end consumers. So, to me, that’s the important thing. And that’s where I would believe that some of these practices are coming from.”

Pahwa countered this by asking the following: “Why can’t we have unbundling of various services? Even for trust, why can’t there be a space for independent trust marks which allow you to understand which app to download and which not? Why can’t you unbundle discovery? Why can’t you unbundle that from trust, from payments? The bundle that was leading to that high pricing power, you can also allow independent participants in that space. There are trust marks for various things and certifications of various things in the world today. Why is it that the platform that runs the discovery also is the platform that has exclusivity over trust?”

Acknowledging the concerns raised by Pahwa, Pingali said there is a need to establish that these practices are either motivated with the intention of harming only competition or to develop trust.

“If I were to see something on a Play Store and I would say that this is certified by XYZ, there’s a bit of a comfort that I would get. Now the real issue is if I were to open my Android phone, I have two, three different Play Stores in my phone and different Play Stores have different apps that they provide that I could download… All I’m saying is that I’d like to understand more clearly. This is where the evidence to me is lacking. Why is it that this is happening? Can we clearly articulate it? Can we clearly say that this is only because of trying to abuse the dominant position or is it because they understand that the business that they transact in is trust?” said Pingali.

Is there a need for a separate competition Bill for the digital sector?

During the discussion, Pahwa asked whether the existing Competition Act of India could be amended to include ex-ante regulation rather than the creation of a whole new Bill.

“Even in ex-ante, what will get you the quick win? Ultimately, it is the regulator and the company which will settle that here is a problem and this is the resolution. I propose, regulator approves. If that process is done, you have an opportunity to conduct that process even in ex-post now. Earlier, we did not have settlement and commitment, but now we have that. So, therefore it’s the same medicine. It’s the same formulation which you can have here. So… Why aren’t we amending the Competition Act to include some provisions to improve the outcome, so to speak, rather than coming up with a whole new separate law for the digital ecosystem?” he asked.

Sharma responded by saying that the Act has already been amended and notified along these lines. In light of this, he argued that the new Bill thus leads to regulatory uncertainty.

“The amendment has been done. It has been notified. Now we need to have a little more patience for about two, three years so that we see whether the settlement and commitment is delivering. It is already in place now. After last year’s amendment, it is already in place now… That’s the whole question because this is adding to the regulatory uncertainty rather than resolving the matter. So, therefore, that’s the whole argument that we need not rush to it.”

Ultimately, who is the Bill trying to help?

An audience member asked speakers who the Bill is meant for: the government, the so-called larger four players, smaller players or the innovators?

Sharma replied to the query by saying, “The overall purpose of this bill, is – if not is, ought to be – removing entry barriers instead of protecting competitors. It has to generate competition because restoring competition is a different objective. Generating competition is a different objective. If this bill has to generate competition by removing entry barriers, that is the core purpose. The core purpose is not to protect competitors, right? So therefore, I think this bill is trying to operate at a very small scale and make surgical strikes where competitive restraints exist and therefore unleash competitive energy.”

Bal answered the question as follows: “It’s [The Bill is] only trying to protect competitors. It doesn’t seem to really do anything for either consumers or the majority of business users that are dependent on these platforms. That’s what our finding is. Protecting competitors of these platforms is or trying to help competitors of these platforms without really a guarantee of them supplanting them or anything like that, because markets don’t work like that. We’ve seen it with the exit of TikTok. TikTok left the market and there were thousands of TikTok imitators that came to the fore and not one of them has enjoyed any success because obviously TikTok had some kind of special sauce that they haven’t been able to replicate. So, I don’t think that and I think that is something that has to be considered here.”

