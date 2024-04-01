wordpress blog stats
Data Belonging To Millions of AT&T Customers Leaked In Dark Web After Data Breach

The data breach at AT&T concerned data from 2019 or earlier records and didn’t compromise on any financial information of the customers

Published

U.S telecommunications giant AT&T on March 30 announced that it had suffered a data breach, in which passcodes belonging to millions of customers had been compromised. “We are reaching out to all 7.6M impacted customers and have reset their passcodes. In addition, we will be communicating with current and former account holders with compromised sensitive personal information” the company said in a statement on its website.

The information, as per a BBC report, included contact details, social security numbers and addresses, apart from the passcodes. The company said the leak contains information pertaining to “7.6 million current AT&T account holders and approximately 65.4 million former account holders”, nearing 73 million affected accounts in totality. It also said the breach contained data which “appears to be from 2019 or earlier”, and does not include financial information or call records.

The company also said it was not sure whether the data breach occurred through its own systems or through a vendor. “Currently, AT&T does not have evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in theft of the data set”, it noted.

Following the incident, AT&T said it had mass-reset the passcodes. The codes are typically four-digit numbers, similar to PINs, which are used as an additional security layer while interacting with the account and availing services such as the company’s customer service in retail stores and online.

Earlier data breach reports at AT&T

Initial reports informing about the breach surfaced about two weeks back. It is not clear if the breach is linked to a similar data mishap that took place back in 2021.

During the latter episode, the hacker claiming the data breach had reportedly posted a small sample, making the task of checking the authenticity of the dataset difficult. As per a TechCrunch report, each record in the leaked data also contained the AT&T customer’s account passcode in an encrypted format. The report attributed this discovery to security researcher Sam “Chick3nman” Croley, who purportedly double-checked his findings by looking up records in the leaked data against AT&T account passcodes known only to him.

The Dallas, Texas-based company’s wireless 5G services are availed by about 290 million people in the United States. It is one of the largest telecom service providers in the country.

A major power outage in February this year temporarily led to loss of service for thousands of AT&T customers, who were left unable to use their phones for several hours.

Data Belonging To Millions of AT&T Customers Leaked In Dark Web After Data Breach

The data breach at AT&T concerned data from 2019 or earlier records and didn't compromise on any financial information of the customers

