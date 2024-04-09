wordpress blog stats
Court Documents Allege Meta Gave Netflix Access To Users’ Private Messages

Among many data-sharing agreements between the two companies was one “Inbox API” agreement that allowed Netflix programmatic access to Facebook users’ private message inboxes.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Recently revealed court filings show that Meta may have given Netflix access to its users’ private messages as part of a close relationship between the two companies. The documents were revealed as part of a class action lawsuit filed by a group of customers against Meta’s data privacy practices. Filed on the 23rd of March, the documents were brought into the public domain as part of the document discovery process, which had previously revealed how Facebook surreptitiously spied on Snapchat’s network traffic.

According to the filings, Netflix and Meta enjoyed a “special relationship” for nearly a decade. Netflix bought hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Facebook ads, entered into numerous data-sharing agreements, received bespoke access to private Facebook APIs and agreed to custom partnerships and integrations that helped supercharge Facebook’s ad targeting and ranking models. The documents allege that this close relationship was built by Reed Hastings during his tenure as Netflix’s CEO from 2011 to 2019, when he also sat on Facebook’s board and collaborated personally with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and then COO Sheryl Sandberg. 

Allegedly, by 2013, Netflix had begun entering into a series of “Facebook Extended API” agreements, including a so-called “Inbox API” agreement that allowed Netflix programmatic access to Facebook users’ private message inboxes, in exchange for which Netflix would “provide to FB a written report every two weeks that shows daily counts of recommendation sends and recipient clicks by interface, initiation surface, and/or implementation variant (e.g., Facebook vs. non-Facebook recommendation recipients).” Similarly, by 2015, Netflix was alleged to be spending $25 million per year on Facebook ads and had allowed Facebook to use Netflix user data for optimising targeted ads. 

Emerging competition between Netflix and Facebook Watch, which was Meta’s own streaming service was also alleged to be diffused through negotiations between Zuckerberg and Hastings, whereupon Facebook cut $750 from Watch’s budget. 

X user @deedydas had previously popularised these documents on the 2nd of April stating, “This is shocking. Facebook gave Netflix all your private messages on Messenger in exchange for all your watch history, while Netflix paid them $100M+ for ads. Meta will sell your data at a heartbeat for profit.” However, Meta Communications Director, Andy Stone replied to the tweet saying, “Shockingly untrue. Meta didn’t share people’s private messages with Netflix. The agreement allowed people to message their friends on Facebook about what they were watching on Netflix, directly from the Netflix app. Such agreements are commonplace in the industry.”

Meta had also allegedly launched a secret project called  “Project Ghostbusters” to intercept data on Snapchat’s network traffic, intended to decrypt Snapchat’s encrypted network traffic analytics in a bid to understand user behaviour and compete with Snapchat. Furthermore, Meta paid users—some of them teenagers—to install this app on their devices, to access Snapchat’s traffic analytics.

