Corporate Affairs Ministry extends last date for submission of comments on Draft Digital Competition Bill

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday, April 9 extended the deadline for stakeholder comments on the draft Digital Competition Bill, as well as the report submitted by the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL).

In a notice , the ministry stated that in consideration of requests received from various stakeholders, “the last date of submitting the comments/suggestions is extended till 15th May, 2024.” Earlier, The last date for submissions was April 15.

It also said interested stakeholders could send in their comments via email, apart from the e-Consultation module .

Why it matters?

The draft Digital Competition Bill, similar to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that came into effect recently in jurisdictions within the European Union, identifies large digital platforms and prescribes different types of obligations for the same, with an aim to restrict potential anti-competitive conduct including, but not limited to, self-preferencing, imposing restrictions on third-party apps, unfairly using data belonging to business users, bundling products and services, among others.

As part of the draft bill, the committee introduced a staggered approach towards designating the various players, such as defining Systemically Significant Digital Enterprise (SSDEs), based on the service they provided (Core Digital Services), laying down their obligations, as well as powers that can be exercised by the competition regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI), in case of non-compliance.

It also included powers related to the exemption of enterprises, amending the list of Core Digital Services, issuing guidelines as well as powers over CCI and others on the part of the Indian Government.

The bill is part of a report presented by the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) , which was set up following advice from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, back in December 2022.

