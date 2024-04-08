Tech Manifestos 2024: INC Vows to Withdraw Broadcast Bill, Amend Data Protection Act, and Tackle Government Censorship

In its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections , the Indian National Congress (INC) party has vowed to withdraw the controversial Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, which has strengthened concerns of government censorship of content online.

The INC has also promised to amend or delete “restrictive provisions” of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 to “eliminate backdoor censorship”. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Act 2023 has come under scrutiny for expanding State’s powers to conduct arbitrary checks into the functioning of newspapers and magazines, which can adversely impact press freedom.

“We promise that all anti-people laws passed by the BJP/NDA without proper parliamentary scrutiny and debate, especially those relating to workers, farmers, criminal justice, environment & forests and digital data protection, will be thoroughly reviewed and changed,” the party stated.

While the manifesto does not delve deeper into technology policy or developments, here are some of the key points that highlight the party’s agenda towards issues related to the online ecosystem:

Artificial intelligence: Unlike what many would expect in terms of promises about regulating disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) while simultaneously leveraging it for public good, the INC in its manifesto restricts their focus to supporting AI and robotics for creating new employment opportunities. While acknowledging advanced technology such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics and machine learning as “challenges of the future”, there are no specifics outlined in the document.

Given that responsible use of AI is the hottest topic that will largely influence governance in the years to come, details about the INC’s plans for AI use in governance, tackling risks associated with the technology, and the party’s stance towards regulation of such technologies demanded greater attention in the manifesto.

Upholding right to free speech, and privacy:

Importantly, the Congress has promised to pass a law in order to prevent arbitrary and indiscriminate internet shutdowns in the country. The party’s 2019 manifesto also made the same proposal.

“We promise to restore freedom of speech and expression including full freedom of the media,” the manifesto stated. The INC has also promised to de-criminalise the offence of defamation, which continues to hinder press freedom .

Additionally, the manifesto also highlighted that the party plans to review the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and remove the provisions that restrict freedom of speech and expression and that violate the right to privacy. “We promise to review all laws that interfere with the right to privacy and make suitable amendments to various laws to uphold the right to privacy,” the document added.

Digital governance:

In view of the increasing shift towards digital learning, the INC promises to provide mobile phones to all students of classes IX to XII to ensure “equitable access”. The party also plans to provide free and unlimited internet on college and school campuses to improve accessibility and connectivity. The manifesto also hinted at regulating coaching centres and EdTech companies to ensure accountability in terms of quality standards.

The manifesto pointed out that a digital ledger will be created for farmers to upload their sale-and-purchase agreement regarding the sale of agricultural produce at the farm-gate or at any other place of choice. Additionally, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) payable to the farmer-seller at the procurement centres and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) will be directly credited digitally to the bank account of the farmer, as per the manifesto.

The manifesto also mentions that the INC will work on digital or cybersecurity issues that may pose a threat to India’s digital financial infrastructure. However, the document does not provide details on the specifics of the party’s plans.

Surprisingly, the manifesto lacked the party’s plans to improve the direct benefit transfer or DBT processes which are mainly reliant on biometric authentication via Aadhaar and have only added concerns of exclusion of socio-economically disadvantaged populations due to access related issues. Secondly, unlike the party’s 2019 manifesto, the INC seems to have largely ignored the growing digitisation of health and education sectors. It missed an opportunity to address increasing concerns regarding safety of people’s data, especially in view of major cybersecurity events like the CoWin data leak, and the AIIMS data breach incidents in 2022 and 2023.

National security: Noting the lack of a National Security Strategy, the Congress has promised to issue a comprehensive National Security Strategy to strengthen policymaking for national security. The party also stated that it will establish a National Economic Security Board under the NSC with the following objectives:

to monitor possible risks to global supply chain disruptions and suggest counter actions;

to suggest measures to reduce over-dependence on large import sources;

to recommend future courses of action toward inward and outward investments that will strengthen India’s footprint in the world;

to monitor global financial flows and identify potential threats to India, along with actions required to mitigate them in advance; and

to work on digital/cybersecurity issues that may threaten India’s digital financial infrastructure.

Nav Sankalp Economic Policy: The Congress proposes to introduce a new economic policy with a focus on job creation. It vows to support large, medium, small and micro enterprises for employment generation and production of goods and services. It emphasises on protecting innovation and intellectual property rights and provide access to finance to such enterprises, among other promises.

In terms of tax reforms, the INC plans to enact a Direct Taxes Code for administration of direct taxes.

Reiterating what was promised by the party in 2019 , the INC stated that it will eliminate “Angel tax” and all other “exploitative tax schemes” that inhibit investment in new micro, small companies and innovative start-ups. The party seeks to lessen the burden of tax on MSMEs owned by individuals and partnership firms.

The Congress has also proposed to replace the Goods & Services Tax (GST) laws enacted by the current ruling party. The Congress will re-design the GST Council, which will be the final authority on policy and on all matters relating to GST.

Further, the administration of GST laws will be divided horizontally between the central government and the state governments and small GST-payers below a threshold will come under the purview of the state governments.

The manifesto also stated that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) and the Customs Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) will act as “autonomous judicial bodies without interference by the government”.

Media:

The Congress has indicated plans to give more powers to the Press Council by amending the Press Council of India Act, 1978 to combat fake news and paid news. The party also highlighted that it intends to pass a law in order to curb monopolies in the media business, cross-ownership of different segments of the media, and control of the media by business organisations. The INC will refer such cases to the Competition Commission of India.

“Congress will refer cases of suspected monopolies to the Competition Commission of India. All media houses, irrespective of the size, will be required to disclose their ownership structures (direct and indirect), cross holdings, revenue streams, etc. through their websites,” the manifesto noted.

Notably, the party promised to defend independent journalism by enacting laws to protect journalists from the State’s coercive actions, including surveillance of journalists, seizure of their devices and exposure of their sources. This is important in context of multiple petitions challenging the legality of arbitrary search and seizure operations that have impacted news organisations in the recent past.

The manifesto also stated that the Copyright Act of 1957 will be reviewed and strengthened. However, no specifics were mentioned.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!