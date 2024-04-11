The use of artificial intelligence technology (particularly deepfakes) by political actors to influence voter perception and impact electoral outcomes raises urgent concerns, civil society organizations like Article 21 Trust, Association for Democratic Reforms, Internet Freedom Foundation, LibTech India, and Maadhyam said in a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India (ECI), ahead of the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha set to commence from April 19, 2024. It encourages the ECI to take inspiration from the Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act which was introduced in the US last year. This act prohibits the distribution of deceptive AI-generated audio, images, or video relating to federal candidates in political ads or certain issue ads to influence a federal election or fundraise. The letter focuses on the role of technology in affecting electoral processes and outputs. The organizations highlighted that the Voluntary Code of Ethics, which digital platforms adopted ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has no legal force and was drafted without inputs from civil society. Civil societies point out that digital platforms are often delayed in their response to illegal content. Further, there is no monitoring of compliance by these platforms, and there is a lack of redressal in case of non-compliance. They argue that the lack of transparency and accountability for digital platforms is "especially disappointing in comparison to the platforms’ prompt response and improved measures in international jurisdictions such as the United States." They suggest that the ECI should, "initiate a transparent and participatory process…
Civil Societies Call for Stronger Election Safeguards Against Deepfakes in letter to the Election Commission
The letter urged the ECI to “initiate a transparent and participatory process to arrive at a Model Code of Conduct” for digital platforms – with clear enforcement guidelines and reporting mechanisms.
