Civil Aviation Ministry talks of differentiated regulation of drones for civil and defence use

Ministry Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam talked about a separate set of guidelines for drone usage based on specific use cases like civil and public uses, defence and law enforcement uses

Published

What’s the news: India’s Civil Aviation Ministry will be working on a differentiated regulatory framework with separate sets of guidelines for drone usage for civilian purposes and defence or law enforcement purposes, said Ministry Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam as per Deccan Herald. Vualnam was speaking at a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Secretary said that the Civil Aviation Ministry is exploring ways to collaborate with other government bodies, like the Finance Ministry, to incentivise production of drones as well as drone components. Further, he said the government is working on moving processes to an online platform for ease of business. He added that some processes like documentation for remote pilot license etc, are being simplified while identification rules have already “been liberalised.”

What are India’s current regulations on drone usage?

Drones are currently governed by the Drones Rules 2021 which was later amended in February 2022. As per the amended rules, drones that weigh beyond 2kg for commercial purposes will require a remote pilot certificate instead of a remote pilot license. The certificate can be obtained from one of the 12 DGCA-recognised drone schools using the Digital Sky platform. In the 2021 version, the license could only be issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Further, a remote pilot certificate is no longer required for flying small to medium size drones of up to 2kg for non-commercial purposes.

Government established colour-coded zones; The government published an an airspace map that divided the sky into red (flying not permitted), yellow (controlled airspace) and green (fly zones) zones. It added that state governments, union territory administrations and law enforcement agencies can also declare a temporary red zone over a specified area for a maximum of 48 hours at a time, by notifying it through the Digital Sky platform and highlighting it on the airspace map. On this, Vualnam said that only around 10 per cent of the country’s airspace falls under the restricted category.

Import of drones banned: Shortly before the amendment, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry prohibited the import of foreign drones with immediate effect. Exemptions were issued for research and development, defence and security purposes.

This ban in particular seems to have given the Indian drone companies an extra boost at least for civil purposes and policing purposes as more companies have recently talked about expanding into this use-case category.

Moreover, experts noted in 2021 that the Rules appear to encourage drone deliveries but fail to mention important regulatory elements for drone delivery like permission for Beyond Visual Line of Sight or BVLOS operations. As per a joint article written for MediaNama by some experts, the Drone Rules make no mention of BVLOS operations or the dropping of payloads from drones. These issues are a notable omission from the rules, especially considering the dialogue about them by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and their inclusion in previous drafts of the regulations.

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy.

