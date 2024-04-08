China Could Use AI News Anchors Made ‘Fake Content’ To Disrupt Indian Elections: Microsoft Report

A recent report by Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) has highlighted how China is testing AI to influence elections in regions which it considers as ‘geopolitical threats’, including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, according to a Hindustan Times article.

While the primary target of China is to influence the US presidential election by using fake social media accounts to create rift and division in the US, the East Asia report titled “Same targets, new playbooks: East Asia threat actors employ unique methods” revealed that China had been using AI news anchors from third parties along with ByteDance’s CapCut tool to launch a variety of influence campaigns against Taiwanese officials and also used it for messaging on Myanmar issues.

“Storm-1376 promoted a series of AI-generated memes of Taiwan’s then-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate William Lai in December with a countdown theme noting “X days” to take the DPP out of power”- Microsoft.

Earlier during the 2020 US Presidential elections, disinformation networks regarding Myanmar, Nigeria and the US started gaining momentum on Facebook, resulting in the removal of 200 Facebook accounts, 55 Pages and 76 Instagram accounts for US-related misinformation and the removal of 17 Pages, 50 Facebook accounts and 6 accounts on Instagram for Myanmar related misinformation.

Increase in AI news anchors generated content ahead of elections

The report further revealed how these AI news anchors have been active since February 2023 but increased their content generation in recent months as several countries around the world, including India, are headed for general elections. According to the Hindustan Times article, China is creating and distributing such content through social media platforms to “benefit their positions in these high-profile elections.”

The report identifies three key target areas for these alleged Chinese influence campaigns: countries across the South Pacific Islands, regional adversaries in the South China Sea region, and the US defence industrial base. Specifically, the report states that “Chinese influence campaigns continued to refine AI-generated or AI-enhanced content,” with the actors behind these campaigns showing “a willingness to both amplify AI-generated media that benefits their strategic narratives, as well as create their own video, memes, and audio content”, quoted the Hindustan Times article,

Can it affect Indian elections?

In the context of the Indian elections, the Chinese cyber actor Flax Typhoon, which the report says had targeted entities related to US-Philippines military exercises, as well as entities in the Philippines, Hong Kong, India, and the United States in 2023 is of primary concern. Earlier in 2020, Facebook had to remove inauthentic networks originating from China that used fake accounts to target people in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

