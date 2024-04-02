wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,

ChatGPT Now Accessible Without Account, OpenAI Announces

OpenAI’s blog post also announces prompt blocking for non-account users as an additional content safeguard

Published

What’s the news: Folks interested in using ChatGPT can now do so without signing up with an account, as per a blog post by OpenAI on April 1, 2024. “We're rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities,” said OpenAI, adding that the non-account users can also adjust settings to decide whether their interactions with the LLM can be used to train the model. Restricted access to other services: OpenAI clarified that account users will still have additional benefits such as voice conversations and custom instructions. “There are many benefits to creating an account including the ability to save and review your chat history, share chats, and unlock additional features like voice conversations and custom instructions,” said the blog post. According to The Verge, this means that only limited users have access to other OpenAI products, like the AI voice cloning service Voice Engine and the video creation platform Sora. ChatGPT brings in new safeguards: Along with the newly accessible feature, OpenAI also introduced “additional content safeguards” for non-account experiences, such as blocking prompts and generations in a wider range of categories. The blog post does not mention which prompts have been blocked. Such actions were first taken by Microsoft after a staff AI engineer flagged concerns about the AI’s image generation content to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). However, there is no clarity as to how such blocking would help benefit in terms of content curation. The Stanford Internet Observatory in…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

News

Reserve Bank of India To Set Up Digital India Trust Agency To Tackle Illegal Loan App Menace: Report

All digital lending apps need to have the DIGITA approved signature in order to be recognised as authorized apps.

1 min ago

eCommerce

Swiggy Instamart Partners with Park+ to Deliver FASTags at Doorstep

Instead of waiting 3-7days, FASTags can now be delivered within minutes through Swiggy Instamart

3 mins ago

News

Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365 worldwide amid antitrust probe

The bundling of Teams and Office 365 was under investigation by the European Commission since 2020.

34 mins ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ