What’s the news: Folks interested in using ChatGPT can now do so without signing up with an account, as per a blog post by OpenAI on April 1, 2024. “We're rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities,” said OpenAI, adding that the non-account users can also adjust settings to decide whether their interactions with the LLM can be used to train the model. Restricted access to other services: OpenAI clarified that account users will still have additional benefits such as voice conversations and custom instructions. “There are many benefits to creating an account including the ability to save and review your chat history, share chats, and unlock additional features like voice conversations and custom instructions,” said the blog post. According to The Verge, this means that only limited users have access to other OpenAI products, like the AI voice cloning service Voice Engine and the video creation platform Sora. ChatGPT brings in new safeguards: Along with the newly accessible feature, OpenAI also introduced “additional content safeguards” for non-account experiences, such as blocking prompts and generations in a wider range of categories. The blog post does not mention which prompts have been blocked. Such actions were first taken by Microsoft after a staff AI engineer flagged concerns about the AI’s image generation content to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). However, there is no clarity as to how such blocking would help benefit in terms of content curation. The Stanford Internet Observatory in…
ChatGPT Now Accessible Without Account, OpenAI Announces
OpenAI’s blog post also announces prompt blocking for non-account users as an additional content safeguard
