Decoding the potential challenges in enforcing the Digital Competition Bill

At MediaNama’s discussion on ‘Decoding the Digital Competition Bill’ on April 5, 2024, one of the major discussions centered around enforcing the Bill. The conversation covered a wide range of challenges that regulators, businesses, and consumers are likely to face while enforcing the Bill. These challenges ranged anywhere between defining concepts in the bill, its impact on businesses, and regulatory challenges.

Definitions within the Bill

Qualitative thresholds for qualification of SSDEs

Under the DCB, large digital platforms providing Core Digital Services are designated as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDE) if they meet certain financial thresholds and user thresholds. The financial thresholds to qualify as an SSDE are an Indian turnover greater than INR 4000 crore or global turnover greater than USD 30 billion or India gross merchandise value greater than INR 16000 crore or global market capitalisation greater than USD 75 billion. Similarly, an SSDE must have more than 10 million end-users or more than 10,000 business users in India.

Under the DCB, if an enterprise does not meet quantitative thresholds such as financial thresholds and amount of users to be qualified as an SSDE, the CCI still has the power to designate an enterprise as an SSDE. This is based on qualitative criteria such as the economic power of the enterprise, integration with other markets, dependence of end-users on the enterprise, barriers to entry, lock-in effects, network effects, social costs, etc.

“ I wonder if the qualitative criteria [for qualifying as an SSDE] are actually required, both in terms of the existing setup and giving companies any certainty about whether or not they will be regulated by the DCB.”, said Shivanghi Sukumar, Partner at Axiom5 Law Chambers. “You already have these quantitative thresholds, which indicate the kind of revenue and the users you need to be considered an SSDE.”

Sukumar said, “ While, in any legislation involving tech, there’s a little bit of a trade-off between legal certainty for the enterprises being regulated, as well as flexibility for the investigator, I think this cues towards too much flexibility. This is because the criteria you consider for qualitative thresholds in the DCB are actually proxies for dominance. And a very fundamental reason for introducing the additional [criteria] the DCB, is to cover for things that are not already covered under the Competition Act.”

“In order to determine “What is an SSDE?”, you should look at the objective you are trying to achieve. Your definitions should be aligned with the objective that you’re trying to achieve. It should not be in a manner that you’re trying to capture anything and everything”, said Parthasarthi Jha, Partner at Economics Law Practice.

When asked if India should raise the thresholds and structure the bill like the Digital Markets Act in the EU, where the number of enterprises subject to regulations has been narrowed down to just six, Sukumar said, “I think we need to frame the question differently. It isn’t, “are these thresholds enough?” It is “what are these thresholds enough for?”

What is an “Integral” service?

Jha spoke about the provision in the bill that allows services that are “integral” to be exempt from “anti-steering policies”(actions that restrict users from accessing third-party services and websites). He said, “ The bill doesn’t define what is integral, and it has left CCI [Competition Commission of India] to define integral and I think that’s a problem. Parliament should be able to give some guidance on what is integral and let the CCI thereafter work on that, you can’t leave CCI to define completely.”

Similarly, Sukumar pointed to the obligations for tying and bundling and said, “You cannot tie or bundle your services. But interestingly, they also use words like “you cannot incentivize the provision of two products or services.” There’s a lot of lack of clarity on what these terms mean. And these, of course, will get fleshed out in the conduct requirements that the CCI is going to develop in regulations.” She spoke about framing regulations and said, “I think we would do well to include some kind of concentration at the time. I think what is really missing over here is an opportunity for an enterprise to engage with the CCI to identify what conduct requirements are appropriate.”

Jha and Sukumar also said that some of the obligations in the bill, that applied to SSDEs, should apply universally. Sukumar said, “The first principle in the DCB is fair and transparent dealing. This should be applicable across the board… Similarly, if there are consumer benefits that come out of anti-steering, what you’re saying is that if you’re a bigger platform, you cannot anti-steer, notwithstanding the consumer benefits. … So, it creates a really anomalous situation by artificially dividing obligations where it should be applying across the entire industry.” Jha concurred with her adding that they did not disagree with differential obligations.

When asked about the Bill’s anti-circumvention measures Sukumar said, “[There] is a vagueness in the anti-circumvention provision.” The Bill’s anti-circumvention provision prevents enterprises from circumventing their designation as an SSDE by fragmenting their services. However, this requires proving intent. When asked about how will the CCI determine this, Sukumar said, “The Commission may have to lean on any previous orders that it has issued in the behavioral space to assess intent. For example, they may infer that certain documents lead it to the assumption that there must have been intent and there will be a little bit of piecing together several technical developments to do that.”

Impact on Businesses and Consumers

Delay in innovation

Lazar Radic, Senior Scholar for Competition Policy at the International Center for Law & Economics, Adjunct Professor of Law at IE University pointed to the delayed release of services like Threads and Google’s AI due to the lack of clarity about the obligations under the DMA. He also noted that consumers had taken affront to Google Search removing the link to Google Maps at the top of their Search page. Thus, he concluded “[The DMA is] focused on fairness and contestability. It’s not concerned with consumer welfare, efficiency, or consumer welfare considerations.” Jha agreed that there was a similar risk in India. Thus, to prevent this he believes an “in-depth broad study at a stakeholder level is necessary.”

Sukumar said, “I think a feature that would significantly change the architecture of the Digital Competition Bill and really allow for a more even-keeled approach to this is to allow for objective justifications. For example, [within the system]you shall not self-preference unless there are objective justifications. I think that would address the kind of harm that’s being sought to be addressed by this new regulation, while also preserving the resources of the commission for cases that are better suited for investigation.”

Impact of restrictions on Anti-steering policies

Restricting “anti-steering policies” is positioned as a provision within the DCB to foster a competitive ecosystem. An example was given of Gaming companies that build their consumer base, by running ads. By banning click-to-install ads, preventing and warning against installing those apps, and delisting them from the app store, Gaming companies faced a major loss.

However, Meghna Bal Esya Center Director and Viswanath Pingali, Associate Professor of Economics, IIM-A, disagreed that restrictions on anti-steering policies are a net positive. Pingali said, “Would you not want to be warned if I have not certified this content being authentic? If you were to look at a user who is probably not necessarily technologically very, suave, should I not be warning you? Because you’re coming and downloading that thing from my particular platform or a service that I’m providing. I think to me, that’s the only issue.”

“If someone tells me as an e-commerce consumer, “There’ll be a 10% discount for you if you complete the transaction on my website because we can bypass the platform’s transaction fees”. Obviously, I get lured off the website. There’s no warning, no restriction, and I get defrauded. Who takes on that liability? How does that intersect with the IT rules which require platforms to maintain security? Are the members of the CDCL or the MCA going to be guaranteeing transaction security or going to be deciding who the liability falls on if a transaction goes wrong or if someone is defrauded? Essentially, you’re creating a goldmine for fraudsters all over the country,” said Bal. “And if you’re saying then that the CCI will have certain exceptions here, then your provision is a dead letter, essentially, right? So what is the point of the provision?” she said.

Jha questioned the logic of not applying these anti-steering policies uniformly, “For example, if I am downloading an APK [installation file for an android application], and it’s a harmful APK, that download should be banned for everyone. It should not be just banned for a particular entity because ultimately, it’s going to harm users. So, that should be across the board.”

Impact on MSMEs

Bal said, “This bill really only seeks to benefit the competitors of SSDEs without considering the fact that there are a multitude of both businesses and of course consumers that benefit significantly from them.” She cited Esya Centre’s study that analyzed the impact of this bill on MSMEs. “MSMEs are constrained by many limitations. In India, 99% of them are owned by proprietors, 66% of these proprietors here are from socially backward classes, scheduled castes, and other backward economic classes. They are limited in terms of their technical know-how, in terms of resources, in terms of access to markets.”

“What we found is that targeted advertising that is available on particularly the six or the five or four large platforms and they help these businesses immensely in terms of revenue generation, 85% of them indicated that it was positive for revenue generation, cost reduction, time-saving and customer acquisition, both domestically and internationally. We ask these MSMEs, how would you be impacted if there was a law that came in that reduced the targeted advertising capabilities of the platform that you use? And 61% of them indicated that they would be negatively impacted.”, she said “The data usage restriction under Section 12.2, essentially will affect targeting on these platforms”, explained Bal

“Another service that we looked at was single sign-on”, she added. She explained that Single sign-on allowed you to sign in through your Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple login, without having to enter your credentials every time. “We found that close to 80% of Indian MSMEs or the MSMEs we surveyed use this platform. Now, usually, these services are offered as bundles. So, that might be a combination of Google Analytics, Google Cloud, and let’s say single sign-on. And what this regulation would have, would effectively do is unbundle that. And unbundling, of course, raises the prices of services, making them inaccessible. And again, we had about 61% indicate that if this happened if this service became inaccessible, they would be negatively impacted”, she said.

Ways for businesses to challenge obligations imposed on them

If enterprises disagree with an order that designates them as an SSDE or Associate Digital Enterprise Jha notes that the order is appealable before N-CLAT. “If you’re wrongly designated as SSDE, there is a statutory appeal process, which will go up to the Supreme Court. Things that are not appealable, you always have under Indian Constitution, judicial review, provision or Article 226.”

Further, he adds that companies could challenge “the definition of conduct requirement itself.” He notes that the CCI has been given the power to define conduct requirements. Thus he notes, “If CCI does not define conduct requirements within its own limits, then there will be a constitutional challenge of whether it has gone against the parent statute itself. So, if the conduct requirements have been defined arbitrarily, unreasonably, then the recourse would be to challenge that law itself.”

Challenges in regulation

Are ex-ante regulations less time-consuming than ex-post?

Radic said, “The Digital Markets Act was touted at the beginning as a self-enforcement tool. It was said that the Digital Markets Act would compel gatekeepers to act a certain way without much necessity of the Commission’s intervening to decide whether a certain product design complies with the obligations and prohibitions. And therefore, it wouldn’t require such a great increase in staffing.” However, Radic argued that the reality was a bit more complex. He noted that designated gatekeepers in a set of lengthy workshops had presented the various ways in which the the gatekeepers would be enacting obligations and prohibitions under the DMA. Yet, soon the EC opened investigations into these gatekeepers for not complying with their obligations. “So it’s not that self-executing, it seems”, he said.

Meghna Bal said that she disagreed with the assertion that the DCB would increase efficiency because, she believes, with regulators having to decide what is integral to a digital service there will be lots of push and pull between the CCI and SSDE. Wherein, “the CCI will say, no, this is anti-competitive, and the SSDE will say, no, but this is integral to my business..”

Thus, she said, “ I don’t think it’s going to reach finality immediately. And even if the CCI decides something in one year, I think it’ll take them a multitude of years, given the number of sectors, number of businesses that they have to deal with.”

She said, “Let’s say they decide something for one business in about one or two years. It’ll be challenged. That challenge will take, let’s say, anywhere from four to five to 10 years, depending on how enthusiastic the courts are about taking it up. It’ll be challenged across multiple fora. It won’t only be challenged in the high court; it has to go to the Supreme Court. So, where is the efficiency?”

Regulatory conflict, Regulatory Bias, and Multiplicity of Regulators

Shivanghi Sukumar said, “Regulatory conflict has occupied a significant number of judges across various courts in India. So, I think that adding one more legislation, which significantly overlaps with not just the Competition Act, but also the DPDP [Digital Personal Data Protection] Act, potentially the Digital India Act, where you have so much scope for conflict, I wonder if we’re just kicking the ball down the road, and waiting for courts to figure it out. And at the same time, creating confusion for companies who are going to be subject to this, straining the resources of the CCI who are already doing a great job of enforcing the Competition Act, and now will have to be trained on how to enforce the Digital Competition Bill, while also not leaving us any clearer on what exactly the purpose of enforcing the DCB is.”

Parthasarthi Jha also expanded on the potential likelihood of there being a regulatory bias due to there being multiple regulations. He used “tying and bundling” as an example. He noted that “in order to prosecute you under Section 4 of the Competition Act, the complainant or the commission will have to demonstrate that there is a harm on competition under Section 4.” However, under the DCB, tying and bundling is prohibited, with the exception of it being labeled as an integral service. There is no need to demonstrate harm to competition. Thus he believes that there is a possibility that “this will result in a regulatory bias. I’m saying it with a lot of caveats, the CCI may tend to always demonstrate under Section 4 that there is a harm to competition. Why? Only to underpin an ideological validation to ex-ante law. Because if the CCI were to rule that there is no violation of Section 4, but there is a violation of ex-ante law, there is always a tension, ideological tension between that. And therefore, they will be always prone to say that there is a violation of Section 4 also without demonstrating harm.”

“Multiplicity of regulators leads to policy uncertainty and we know significant policy uncertainty leads to suicidal competition in every sense of the word”, said Pingali.

“They’ve created an RBI for the digital space, where basically there’s an all-powerful regulator that decides what you do, how you do, when you do, etc. And I think there will be multiple clashes, you’ve basically created a new data protection authority because section 12.2 is essentially a privacy right. I think there will be multiple clashes that have not been resolved adequately in this law”, said Bal.

Capacity of the CCI

Sukumar was asked about the CCI’s capacity to deal with the new regulations. She said, “One is that you have an existing Digital Markets Unit, which is already comprised of people who will be enforcing the Competition Act in India. And I think if all else remaining the same, if you were to have the enforcement of the DCB also entrusted to them, there’s a direct knock-on effect on the timelines for enforcing the Competition Act.”Additionally, “It’s not just the case that an increase in manpower will make this easier. There is also a need for consistency in interpretation of the Competition Act and the DCB and other acts”

Thus, she concluded, “The kind of consultation between the team that’s enforcing the DCB and the team that’s enforcing the Competition Act, and also the DPDP act will also have a significant bearing, not only on the efficacy of the DCB but also the kind of market corrections that are going to happen under the Competition Act.”

Radic also spoke about a similar challenge in the enforcement of the DMA. Speaking about regulators in the EU he said, “Nobody knows if there’s enough capacity. What I would say is that it seems that more capacity is going to be required than was initially envisioned.” He pointed out the issue saying, “The people that are qualified to enforce this and that understand this, are people that come from the competition law world. You have a limited pool of experts, you’re taking those people away from competition law enforcement…. and you’re putting them in this regulatory sandbox…..”

