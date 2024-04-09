Broadband connections in India grow by 0.63% in February: TRAI data

Broadband connections in India grew by 0.63% between January and February 2024, rising from 911.03 million in January to 916.77 million in February, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Of these, wired broadband connections had the most significant growth, rising by 1.50%, going from 38.87 million in January to 39.46 million in February. These were followed by mobile device users (phones and dongles), which grew by 0.59%, rising from 871.29 million to 876.44 million. Key Observations from the data: Wireless teledensity sees a jump: Wireless teledensity in India increased from 83.05% at the end of January to 83.27% at the end of February. Both the urban and rural wireless teledensity saw an increase in February. Urban teledensity went from 127.79% at the end of January to 128.03% at the end of February, and rural teledensity went from 58.43% to 58.61% during the same period. Notably, urban teledensity had seen a decline in January, falling from 127.88% at the end of December 2023 to 127.79% at the end of January 2024. Jio dominates subscriber additions in both wired and wireless categories: Jio gained the most subscribers in both the wired and wireless categories at 341,749 and 3,598,763 subscribers respectively. Jio is followed by Bharti Airtel, which gained 154,848 in the wired category and 1,530,294 subscribers in the wireless connection category. Interestingly, in January, BSNL was leading the way in wired subscriber additions at 368,718 subscribers. In February, however, the company lost 15,484 subscribers in…

