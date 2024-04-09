Broadband connections in India grew by 0.63% between January and February 2024, rising from 911.03 million in January to 916.77 million in February, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Of these, wired broadband connections had the most significant growth, rising by 1.50%, going from 38.87 million in January to 39.46 million in February. These were followed by mobile device users (phones and dongles), which grew by 0.59%, rising from 871.29 million to 876.44 million. Key Observations from the data: Wireless teledensity sees a jump: Wireless teledensity in India increased from 83.05% at the end of January to 83.27% at the end of February. Both the urban and rural wireless teledensity saw an increase in February. Urban teledensity went from 127.79% at the end of January to 128.03% at the end of February, and rural teledensity went from 58.43% to 58.61% during the same period. Notably, urban teledensity had seen a decline in January, falling from 127.88% at the end of December 2023 to 127.79% at the end of January 2024. Jio dominates subscriber additions in both wired and wireless categories: Jio gained the most subscribers in both the wired and wireless categories at 341,749 and 3,598,763 subscribers respectively. Jio is followed by Bharti Airtel, which gained 154,848 in the wired category and 1,530,294 subscribers in the wireless connection category. Interestingly, in January, BSNL was leading the way in wired subscriber additions at 368,718 subscribers. In February, however, the company lost 15,484 subscribers in…
News
Broadband connections in India grow by 0.63% in February: TRAI data
India’s broadband connectivity leaps forward, with a 1.5% increase in wired connections in February 2024 alone.
Latest Headlines
- Evolving Classrooms: The Shift from Standardized to AI-Enhanced Education April 9, 2024
- Corporate Affairs Ministry extends last date for submission of comments on Draft Digital Competition Bill April 9, 2024
- U.S. Offers $6.6 Billion Fund to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for Arizona Chip Plant Expansion April 9, 2024
- TikTok Teases Potential Instagram Competitor “TikTok Notes” for Photo Sharing April 9, 2024
- Court Documents Allege Meta Gave Netflix Access To Users’ Private Messages April 9, 2024
Free Reads
News
Corporate Affairs Ministry extends last date for submission of comments on Draft Digital Competition Bill
The draft Digital Competition Bill looks to rein in anti-competitive conduct in digital markets in India, suggesting the implementation of ex-ante regulations in place...
News
U.S. Offers $6.6 Billion Fund to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for Arizona Chip Plant Expansion
In addition to the proposed amount, the CHIPS Program Office will also provide $5 billion in low-cost loans, a statement by US Department of...
News
Tiktok revealed that TikTok Notes isn't available yet, it's still in development
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...