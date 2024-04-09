electronics brand boAt hit with data leak, personal info of 7.5 million customers up for sale

Consumer electronics brand boAt was recently hit with a serious data breach where the personal data of 7.5 million users was uploaded on the dark web. According to a report from Forbes India , a hacker known only as ShopifyGuy uploaded the data on a dark web forum on April 5. The leaked information involved sensitive personal details of customers such as names, addresses, contact numbers, email addresses, and customer IDs. The data dump was approximately 2GB in size. Forbes confirmed the news by speaking to customers who acknowledged purchasing boAt products in the recent past.

“These data breaches have an impact that goes beyond the immediate loss of personal information. People are more vulnerable to financial fraud, phishing scams and identity theft. Sophisticated social engineering attacks could be framed by threat actors leveraging personal details of individuals to get access to bank accounts, conduct transactions, and use credit cards fraudulently”, said Threat Intelligence Researcher Saumay Srivastava to Forbes India.

The boAt leak is the most recent example of a worrying trend of data breaches across the world. Earlier this month, US telecommunications giant AT&T announced that it had suffered a data breach where 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and approximately 65.4 million former account holders had their contact details, social security numbers, addresses and pass codes compromised.

In India last year, Aadhar and passport details of 815 million citizens were purportedly put up for sale on the dark web. Notably, the government has continued to deny any possible breach in the central Aadhaar database.

