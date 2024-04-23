Australia Demands Global Takedown of Violent Video on X, Sparking Debate About Free Speech Online

We missed this earlier: On April 16, Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner asked X (formerly Twitter) to take all reasonable steps to ensure the removal of the videos of an alleged terrorist act against a Christian Bishop in Sydney on 15 April. The removal notice identified specific URLs where the video material was located. Based on the statement on the e-Safey website, the removal request was not for the takedown of commentary, public debate, or other posts about the attack, even those that may link to extremely violent content. It only concerned the video of the violent stabbing attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel. When the eSafety Commissioner was not satisfied with the actions that X took, it sought an interim injunction from the federal court. According to a report by the Guardian, X had withheld access to the videos for Australian users, but the eSafety Commissioner wanted X to take down the videos for its global user base as well. The eSafety Commissioner was of the view that the videos fell under the category of ‘Class 1’ material, which as per Australian law, is material that is deemed to be offensive violence with a high degree of impact or detail. On April 22, the federal court granted the interim injunction compelling X to remove the videos. The eSafety Commissioner expects a further hearing to take place in the coming days during which the Court will be asked to decide whether it will extend the interim injunction. What does X have to…

