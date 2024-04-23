wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Australia Demands Global Takedown of Violent Video on X, Sparking Debate About Free Speech Online

X had already withheld access to the videos for Australian users, but the eSafety Commissioner wanted X to take down the videos for its global user base as well, citing ‘Class 1’ content.

Published

We missed this earlier: On April 16, Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner asked X (formerly Twitter) to take all reasonable steps to ensure the removal of the videos of an alleged terrorist act against a Christian Bishop in Sydney on 15 April. The removal notice identified specific URLs where the video material was located. Based on the statement on the e-Safey website, the removal request was not for the takedown of commentary, public debate, or other posts about the attack, even those that may link to extremely violent content. It only concerned the video of the violent stabbing attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel. When the eSafety Commissioner was not satisfied with the actions that X took, it sought an interim injunction from the federal court. According to a report by the Guardian, X had withheld access to the videos for Australian users, but the eSafety Commissioner wanted X to take down the videos for its global user base as well. The eSafety Commissioner was of the view that the videos fell under the category of ‘Class 1’ material, which as per Australian law, is material that is deemed to be offensive violence with a high degree of impact or detail. On April 22, the federal court granted the interim injunction compelling X to remove the videos. The eSafety Commissioner expects a further hearing to take place in the coming days during which the Court will be asked to decide whether it will extend the interim injunction. What does X have to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Russia sentences Meta spokesperson to six years in absentia

According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel.

2 mins ago

News

RBI Extends Payment Aggregator Rules to Include Physical Point of Sale Payment Providers

bank-owned P-PA services do not require any authorization, but will also have to ensure compliance with other requirements for P-PAs.

31 mins ago

News

Discord Adds Clause To Terms of Service to Prevent Users From Suing It In Court

However, it is possible to opt-out of the clause by emailing an opt-out notice to arbitration-opt-out@discord.com within 30 days of April 15, 2024, or...

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ