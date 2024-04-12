Apple Shifts Terminology in Recent Security Alerts Amid Alleged Political Pressures

We missed this earlier: On April 10, Apple sent notifications to its users in India and 91 other countries that they could be victims of possible mercenary spyware attacks, according to a report by TechCrunch . These spyware attacks were trying to ‘remotely compromise the iPhone’ associated with the users’ Apple IDs, the company said in its notification to the affected users, adding that the attackers were probably targeting them specifically because of who they are or what they do.

A similar warning had been rolled out to Indian Apple users back in October last year , where members of the Indian Parliament and journalists had received alerts about potential ‘state-sponsored attacks.’ While those who had been sent alerts last year took to social media, the same hasn’t happened this time around. Apple launched this feature in the aftermath of the Pegasus surveillance issue in 2021. It sends these alerts to users when it notices activity consistent with a state-sponsored attack.

It is important to note here that while such alerts were previously called ‘state-sponsored attacks,’ the terminology has now been changed to ‘mercenary attacks’ as per the updated post on these kinds of attacks on Apple’s support page.”

What could have inspired the changed terminology?

Soon after the October threat alerts, Apple issued a statement saying that the company did not attribute these threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. Then, in December 2023, The Washington Post reported that the Indian government cracked down on Apple for the notifications it sent out in October. The report claimed that ‘senior’ government officials privately demanded that Apple India ‘help soften the political impact of the warnings,’ while also holding a meeting with a consultant and Apple to devise ‘alternative explanations’ for the security alerts. Indian officials allegedly also asked the tech giant to ‘withdraw’ the alerts and ‘acknowledge a mistake.’

According to a Reuters report , Apple’s removal of the terminology comes as a result of pressure from the Indian government. While the report doesn’t name its source, it claims that Apple conducted extensive talks with the Indian government before releasing its latest round of alerts.

How concerned should the receiver of such an alert be?

Amnesty International states that following the previous rounds of Apple threat notifications, its security lab, and other civil society groups such as Access Now and Citizen Lab, conducted forensic tests with individuals who have received such notifications. They found that in many cases, these forensic checks have confirmed that the devices of people who had received the notifications were indeed targeted and compromised with advanced spyware. This tells us that there might be cause for concern if one receives such a threat alert.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!