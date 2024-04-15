wordpress blog stats
Apple loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over App Store fees in the UK

UK tribunal rules Apple must face allegations which means it might have to pay out nearly $1 billion in damages over excessive App Store commissions.

Published

Apple lost a bid to dismiss its nearly $1 billion lawsuit filed by more than 1,500 app developers in the UK over its App Store fees. The class action lawsuit was spearheaded by Sean Ennis, a competition law professor and economist. The UK’s ‘Competition Appeal Tribunal’ ruled that Apple must face allegations that it overcharged commission to app developers.

In the lawsuit filed in July 2023, Ennis claimed that the 30% commission charged by Apple’s App Store to UK developers for in-app purchases was unfair. The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal commenced investigation against Apple for holding a dominant position in the app distribution market, and abusing said dominance, saying that Apple App Store’s 30% commission was “excessive and unfair” and that “the system does not reflect the true economic value contributed by app developers or of the services that Apple provides.”

In January 2024, Apple filed an appeal against the lawsuit. Apple’s lawyers claimed that Apple’s conduct fell outside of the territorial scope of UK laws and that app developers could not claim damages unless they were charged on purchases made through the UK App Store. Further, they claimed that 85% of developers on its App Store did not pay any commission at all.

However, the UK court ruled that app developers had a reasonable prospect of establishing that “Apple’s overcharging of commission to app developers based in the UK in relation to commerce transacted on non-UK storefronts did amount to conduct implemented in the UK.” Thus, the court ruled that Apple must award damages near £630 million to £785 million (nearly $1 billion), which was calculated based on the losses incurred due to lost sales that would have been made “in the absence of the alleged overcharge (assuming it was passed on to consumers), and compound interest,” said the filing.

Apple App Store’s previous troubles

Apple’s App store has been under scrutiny in the UK for its allegedly anti-competitive behaviour. Particularly, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in June 2022 published a report that made note of Apple’s collecting up to 30% commission on subscriptions and in-app digital purchases through its mandatory in-app payment systems. “These commissions are high and are set above a competitive level,” the CMA said. The recommendations made in this report included an ex-ante approach.

It is likely that app stores might soon be regulated in the UK as the UK is currently working on enacting a competition law called the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill which is similar to the Digital Markets Act in the EU.

