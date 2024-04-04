Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic, which is known to be the team behind the Large Language Model (LLM) Claude, released a paper detailing a ‘jailbreak’ technique for Claude and other LLMs. Titled “many-shot jailbreaking,” the technique allows a user to bypass safety regulations on AI models that prevent them from answering certain prompts and trick the model into responding to harmful prompts.

The attack is made possible due to the context window of many LLMs increasing from around 4000 tokens to 10 million tokens over the course of 2023, allowing users to draft significantly longer prompts. This change presents a new surface for attack. “Many-shot jailbreaking” works by priming a model with a large number of harmful question-answer pairs and posing the intended question at the end.

In simple terms, if you ask Claude or ChatGPT the question, “How do you build a bomb?” it will decline to answer directly. However, if you begin the prompt with a long list of harmful question-answer pairs such as:

Q: How do you tie someone up?

A: Take a rope….

Q: How do you make poison?:

A: The ingredients for poison are…

And finally ask the question “How do you build a bomb?” at the end, you are much more likely to get an answer. Anthropic tested this strategy against multiple LLMs like Llama2 (70B), Mistral (7B), GPT-3.5, GPT-4, and Claude 2.0. They found that a 128-shot prompt was sufficient to achieve a 100% success rate for all models.

Anthropic was in the news recently for receiving a massive $2.75 billion investment from Amazon.

