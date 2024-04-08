On April 7, the United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation unveiled a draft of a historic data privacy law. Titled the American Privacy Rights Act, this legislation could become a watershed moment in privacy and data protection rights in the US, as it provides a comprehensive federal-level mechanism to ensure the data privacy of citizens. Eliminating the existing patchwork of various state laws, the bipartisan draft accords citizens various data privacy rights and includes enforcement mechanisms to hold violators accountable. According to House Committee Chair Rodgers, "This landmark legislation gives Americans the right to control where their information goes and who can sell it. It reins in Big Tech by prohibiting them from tracking, predicting, and manipulating people’s behaviors for profit without their knowledge and consent." Here is a brief summary of the contents of the bill: Entities covered under the bill include any entity that determines the purpose and means of collecting, processing, retaining, or transferring covered data and is subject to the FTC Act. This includes common carriers and certain nonprofits. However, small businesses, governments, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and fraud-fighting nonprofits (except for data security obligations) are excluded. Covered data refers to information that identifies or is linked to an individual or device. This excludes de-identified data, employee data, publicly available information, inferences made from public information that are non-sensitive and are not combined with covered data, and information in a…
Summary of American Privacy Rights Act
American Privacy Rights Act, could become a watershed moment in privacy and data protection rights in the US, as it provides a comprehensive federal-level mechanism to ensure the data privacy of citizens.
