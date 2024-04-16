wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

AIADMK accuses Tamil Nadu Police of hacking leaders’ phones

The letter by AIADMK also claimed that they had been informed that the state intelligence had procured the software, which costs around Rs 40 crore, in an “off-the-books purchase”.

Published

Tamil Nadu’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) party in a letter to the Election Commission of India accused the Tamil Nadu Police’s Intelligence Wing of hacking and illegally intercepting the phones of its leaders through a “Pegasus like’ software, reported ANI.

The opposition party of Tamil Nadu claimed that they were informed by sources in the Government and police department that the Intelligence wing used illegal phone interception/hacking software manufactured by Israel to spy on opposition party leaders ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“The state intelligence is directly functioning under the control of Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party chief Thiru MK Stalin”, said the letter to the ECI. Thus, they accused the Inspector General of Police of passing on information about electoral strategies to the party in power in Tamil Nadu by hacking/intercepting the phones of the opposition’s senior leaders.

The letter brought attention to the recent reports of Apple sending notifications to its users in India and 91 other countries that they could be victims of possible mercenary spyware attacks, and claimed that leaders in AIADMK party were targeted by this software. They said that a source within the police force had informed them that, “The state intelligence is monitoring the mobile phones of our party’s senior leaders, their Personal Assistants, and Drivers.”

The letter by AIADMK also claimed that they had been informed that the state intelligence had procured the software, which costs around Rs 40 crore, in an “off-the-books purchase”.

In October 2023, multiple Members of the Indian Parliament and journalists had received notification from Apple warning them of potential ‘state-sponsored attacks.’ According to Apple’s support page “Such attacks are vastly more complex than regular cybercriminal activity and consumer malware, as mercenary spyware attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices. Mercenary spyware attacks cost millions of dollars and often have a short shelf life, making them much harder to detect and prevent..” The AIADMK party has not yet shared if they have received notifications from Apple on being monitored by malicious actors.

Previous investigations into allegations of hacking attempts made by the Central Government into Opposition party leaders’ devices are still pending under the Supreme Court and India’s Cybersecurity Agency, CERT-In, respectively.

The letter to the ECI made note of the fact that the act of phone-tapping or illegal interception violates Article 21 protecting the ‘Right to Privacy’ and Article 19 (1) (a) protecting freedom of speech and expression.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Buffering Ahead: YouTube to Limit Video Access via Ad-Blocking Apps

Starting now, YouTube videos may buffer or be unavailable if you're using ad-blocking apps.

10 seconds ago

News

Here are the changes Epic Games wants Google Play Store to make after winning their lawsuit

During the antitrust lawsuit hearing, the jury had concluded that Google maintained an illegal monopoly in the Android app distribution market and the Android...

8 mins ago

News

Report: Hong Kong gives conditional approval to Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

This development comes after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year.

1 hour ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ