AIADMK accuses Tamil Nadu Police of hacking leaders’ phones

Tamil Nadu’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) party in a letter to the Election Commission of India accused the Tamil Nadu Police’s Intelligence Wing of hacking and illegally intercepting the phones of its leaders through a “Pegasus like’ software, reported ANI.

The opposition party of Tamil Nadu claimed that they were informed by sources in the Government and police department that the Intelligence wing used illegal phone interception/hacking software manufactured by Israel to spy on opposition party leaders ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“The state intelligence is directly functioning under the control of Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party chief Thiru MK Stalin”, said the letter to the ECI. Thus, they accused the Inspector General of Police of passing on information about electoral strategies to the party in power in Tamil Nadu by hacking/intercepting the phones of the opposition’s senior leaders.

The letter brought attention to the recent reports of Apple sending notifications to its users in India and 91 other countries that they could be victims of possible mercenary spyware attacks, and claimed that leaders in AIADMK party were targeted by this software. They said that a source within the police force had informed them that, “The state intelligence is monitoring the mobile phones of our party’s senior leaders, their Personal Assistants, and Drivers.”

The letter by AIADMK also claimed that they had been informed that the state intelligence had procured the software, which costs around Rs 40 crore, in an “off-the-books purchase”.

In October 2023, multiple Members of the Indian Parliament and journalists had received notification from Apple warning them of potential ‘state-sponsored attacks.’ According to Apple’s support page “Such attacks are vastly more complex than regular cybercriminal activity and consumer malware, as mercenary spyware attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices. Mercenary spyware attacks cost millions of dollars and often have a short shelf life, making them much harder to detect and prevent..” The AIADMK party has not yet shared if they have received notifications from Apple on being monitored by malicious actors.

Previous investigations into allegations of hacking attempts made by the Central Government into Opposition party leaders’ devices are still pending under the Supreme Court and India’s Cybersecurity Agency, CERT-In , respectively.

The letter to the ECI made note of the fact that the act of phone-tapping or illegal interception violates Article 21 protecting the ‘Right to Privacy’ and Article 19 (1) (a) protecting freedom of speech and expression.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!