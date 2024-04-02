Agenda And Reading List: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, Delhi, April 5

Ahead of MediaNama’s discussion on Decoding the Digital Competition Bill on April 5, 2024, in New Delhi, we round up a list of top reads to provide some context for the draft Digital Competition Bill and its implications on India’s digital markets.
Background on the Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024
Submissions by various stakeholders
Topics we will be exploring in our discussion:
- Competition issues related to digital markets such as platform neutrality, self-preferencing, private labels, anti-steering, gatekeeping, exclusive arrangements, bundling and tying, algorithmic transparency, search and discovery, etc.
- Data and competition: Data monopolies, data as a competitive advantage, data and intellectual property rights, use of non-public data of business users, data portability, making public datasets of non-personal data, barriers to entry arising due to data, data network effects, etc.
- Issues with the current competition regime
- Role of ex-ante rules
- Global perspectives on ex-ante law
- Designation of Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises and Core Digital Services
- Bandwidth of CCI
- How does the Act interplay with other regulations like the Data Protection Act and FDI Policy
- Criteria for exemptions and differential obligations
- Implications for consumer welfare, privacy, and security
- Impact on large Indian companies