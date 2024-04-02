Agenda And Reading List: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, Delhi, April 5

Ahead of MediaNama’s discussion on Decoding the Digital Competition Bill on April 5, 2024, in New Delhi, we round up a list of top reads to provide some context for the draft Digital Competition Bill and its implications on India’s digital markets.

Date: April 5, 2024

Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Venue: India Habitat Center, Delhi

Agenda

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: Lunch and Networking

01:30 PM – 01:50 PM: MediaNama Presentation on draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024

02:00 PM – 03:15 PM: Competition Concerns in Digital Markets

03:15 PM – 03:30 PM: Tea and Networking

03:30 PM – 04:30 PM: Role of Data in Competition

04:30 PM – 05:30 PM: Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act

05:30 PM – 06:00 PM: Closing Remarks

You can register to attend by filling out the form here. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Background on the Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024

Summary: India’s Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024 [ read ]

Summary: Parliament Panel Report On Big Tech’s Unfair Practices In Digital Markets [ read ]

10 Anti-Competitive Practices Big Tech Companies Must Avoid: Parliament Panel [ read ]

Here’s Why India Is Forming A Committee To Explore Separate Competition Law For Digital Markets [ read ]

Digital Competition Law Committee Concludes Stakeholder Discussions: Report [ read ]

Why Are Some Indian Startup Founders Criticizing Tech Industry Body IAMAI? [ read ]

Why Some Startups Are Disagreeing With IAMAI’s Stance On Digital Competition Bill And Ex-Ante Regulations [ read ]

Stakeholders Ask Indian Government For More Open Consultation On Digital Competition Act [ read ]

Deep Dive: How Will Ex-Ante Regulations Impact Indian Companies [ read ]

Why The Indian Government Is Exploring Ex-Ante Regulations For Digital Markets [ read ]

Submissions by various stakeholders

Apple Opposes Ex-Ante Regulations, Similar To Digital Markets Act, In India [ read ]

Why IAMAI’s Submission Opposing Ex-Ante Rules In India Is Surprising [ read ]

Amazon And Flipkart Oppose Ex-Ante Competition Regulations In India [ read ]

Google In Favor Of Ex-Ante Regulations In Certain Cases [ read ]

Zomato And Swiggy Believe Ex-Ante Regulations Can Negatively Affect Indian Startups [ read ]

MakeMyTrip In Favor Of Ex-Ante Regulations But Not For Online Travel Market [ read ]

Why Are Some Industry Bodies Supporting Ex-Ante Regulations In India [ read ]

Paytm In Favor Of Ex-Ante Regulations In India For Large Digital Companies [ read ]

Uber Opposes Ex-Ante Regulations For Digital Markets In India [ read ]

