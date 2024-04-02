wordpress blog stats
Agenda And Reading List: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, Delhi, April 5

Published

Ahead of MediaNama’s discussion on Decoding the Digital Competition Bill on April 5, 2024, in New Delhi, we round up a list of top reads to provide some context for the draft Digital Competition Bill and its implications on India’s digital markets.

Date: April 5, 2024
Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Venue: India Habitat Center, Delhi

Agenda

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: Lunch and Networking
01:30 PM – 01:50 PM: MediaNama Presentation on draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024
02:00 PM – 03:15 PM: Competition Concerns in Digital Markets
03:15 PM – 03:30 PM: Tea and Networking
03:30 PM – 04:30 PM: Role of Data in Competition
04:30 PM – 05:30 PM: Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act
05:30 PM – 06:00 PM: Closing Remarks

You can register to attend by filling out the form here. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Background on the Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024

  • Summary: India’s Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024 [read]
  • Summary: Parliament Panel Report On Big Tech’s Unfair Practices In Digital Markets [read]
  • 10 Anti-Competitive Practices Big Tech Companies Must Avoid: Parliament Panel [read]
  • Here’s Why India Is Forming A Committee To Explore Separate Competition Law For Digital Markets [read]
  • Digital Competition Law Committee Concludes Stakeholder Discussions: Report [read]
  • Why Are Some Indian Startup Founders Criticizing Tech Industry Body IAMAI? [read]
  • Why Some Startups Are Disagreeing With IAMAI’s Stance On Digital Competition Bill And Ex-Ante Regulations [read]
  • Stakeholders Ask Indian Government For More Open Consultation On Digital Competition Act [read]
  • Deep Dive: How Will Ex-Ante Regulations Impact Indian Companies [read]
  • Why The Indian Government Is Exploring Ex-Ante Regulations For Digital Markets [read]

Submissions by various stakeholders

  • Apple Opposes Ex-Ante Regulations, Similar To Digital Markets Act, In India [read]
  • Why IAMAI’s Submission Opposing Ex-Ante Rules In India Is Surprising [read]
  • Amazon And Flipkart Oppose Ex-Ante Competition Regulations In India [read]
  • Google In Favor Of Ex-Ante Regulations In Certain Cases [read]
  • Zomato And Swiggy Believe Ex-Ante Regulations Can Negatively Affect Indian Startups [read]
  • MakeMyTrip In Favor Of Ex-Ante Regulations But Not For Online Travel Market [read]
  • Why Are Some Industry Bodies Supporting Ex-Ante Regulations In India [read]
  • Paytm In Favor Of Ex-Ante Regulations In India For Large Digital Companies [read]
  • Uber Opposes Ex-Ante Regulations For Digital Markets In India [read]

Topics we will be exploring in our discussion:

  • Competition issues related to digital markets such as platform neutrality, self-preferencing, private labels, anti-steering, gatekeeping, exclusive arrangements, bundling and tying, algorithmic transparency, search and discovery, etc.
  • Data and competition: Data monopolies, data as a competitive advantage, data and intellectual property rights, use of non-public data of business users, data portability, making public datasets of non-personal data, barriers to entry arising due to data, data network effects, etc.
  • Issues with the current competition regime
  • Role of ex-ante rules
  • Global perspectives on ex-ante law
  • Designation of Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises and Core Digital Services
  • Bandwidth of CCI
  • How does the Act interplay with other regulations like the Data Protection Act and FDI Policy
  • Criteria for exemptions and differential obligations
  • Implications for consumer welfare, privacy, and security
  • Impact on large Indian companies
