Aamir Khan files complaint against deepfake video promoting a political party: Report

Actor Aamir Khan has filed an FIR against a deepfake video depicting him promoting a political party, as per an NDTV report. The viral video depicted Khan saying,“ Everyone should have at least ₹ 15 lakh….. Beware of jumla (false promises)”, a reference to an election rally speech made in 2014 by then-BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. The video ended with a message saying, “Vote for justice, vote for Congress.”

“We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue” said the actor’s spokesperson. “We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career”, they added.

The FIR has been filed with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police against an undisclosed person under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and sections of the IT Act, 2000.

The video which went viral and was shared by a Congress MLA Harish Meena on X, was a manipulated video of Khan promoting his TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in 2012. Various fact-checkers noted that the video’s audio was edited to closely resemble Khan’s voice and convey a message.

Deepfakes of actors being a persisting concern

Multiple actors have been victim to deepfake videos of their likeness being circulated on social media. Notably, in November 2023, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna became a source of public attention. Several news media outlets also noted deepfakes of other Bollywood actresses such as Katrina Kaif , Alia Bhatt , Priyanka Chopra , and Kajol being circulated online, with some calling attention to the problem of distribution of sexually explicit deepfakes of Indian public figures, particularly women.

In September 2023, the Delhi Hight Court, through an interim order , prohibited the unauthorised use of actor Anil Kapoor’s name, voice, image, and other personality traits for commercial gains by various entities, including e-commerce companies, social media platforms, and the public at large, following a lawsuit by Kapoor where he raised objections to “unscrupulous use of technology” such as AI being used to superimpose Kapoor’s name and image on other people.

Why it matters

The issue of deepfakes has long been a topic of contention, pointed out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well in 2023. Following the Prime Minister’s concerns ,Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Government will be working on rules for regulating deepfakes by 2023. Additionally, in 2023, IT Ministry sent an advisory to all platforms to comply with India’s platform regulation laws, reiterating that platforms that failed to proactively act against deepfakes would lose their safe harbour protection under Section 79 (1) of the IT Act.

However, there have been no regulations carved out yet to tackle deepfakes. During the 2024 Budget session, Lok Sabha MPs asked the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) if any strategies or corrective measures were being formulated to tackle the menace of Deepfakes, to which the ministry did not mention any new policies.

With India heading towards elections, deepfakes being used for the spread of misinformation are a major concern. This is further exacerbated by the fact that penalizing offending parties may pose as a challenge. Speaking at Medianama’s event ‘Deepfakes and Democracy’ , Campaign consultant Shivam Shankar Singh noted how attributing a deep fake to a political party is challenging. Singh said that in past elections, fake news came from channels that were not directly affiliated with a political party. He explained, “These might be different Facebook pages that a party supports somehow, but you could never link them directly to a political party. The funding, the people, all of them are essentially de-linked. They might be paid through some business houses, they might be paid in cash.”

Note: The headline and the article was edited based on editorial inputs on 18.04.2024 at 03:57 PM.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!