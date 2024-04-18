wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Aamir Khan files complaint against deepfake video promoting a political party: Report

The FIR has been filed with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police against an undisclosed person under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and sections of the IT Act, 2000.

Published

Actor Aamir Khan has filed an FIR against a deepfake video depicting him promoting a political party, as per an NDTV report. The viral video depicted Khan saying,“ Everyone should have at least ₹ 15 lakh….. Beware of jumla (false promises)”, a reference to an election rally speech made in 2014 by then-BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. The video ended with a message saying, “Vote for justice, vote for Congress.”

“We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue” said the actor’s spokesperson. “We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career”, they added.

The FIR has been filed with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police against an undisclosed person under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and sections of the IT Act, 2000.

The video which went viral and was shared by a Congress MLA Harish Meena on X, was a manipulated video of Khan promoting his TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in 2012. Various fact-checkers noted that the video’s audio was edited to closely resemble Khan’s voice and convey a message.

Deepfakes of actors being a persisting concern

Multiple actors have been victim to deepfake videos of their likeness being circulated on social media. Notably, in November 2023, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna became a source of public attention. Several news media outlets also noted deepfakes of other Bollywood actresses such as Katrina KaifAlia BhattPriyanka Chopra, and Kajol being circulated online, with some calling attention to the problem of distribution of sexually explicit deepfakes of Indian public figures, particularly women.

In September 2023, the Delhi Hight Court, through an interim order, prohibited the unauthorised use of actor Anil Kapoor’s name, voice, image, and other personality traits for commercial gains by various entities, including e-commerce companies, social media platforms, and the public at large, following a lawsuit by Kapoor where he raised objections to “unscrupulous use of technology” such as AI being used to superimpose Kapoor’s name and image on other people.

Why it matters

The issue of deepfakes has long been a topic of contention, pointed out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well in 2023. Following the Prime Minister’s concerns ,Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Government will be working on rules for regulating deepfakes by 2023. Additionally, in 2023,  IT Ministry sent an advisory to all platforms to comply with India’s platform regulation laws, reiterating  that platforms that failed to proactively act against deepfakes would lose their safe harbour protection under Section 79 (1) of the IT Act.

However, there have been no regulations carved out yet to tackle deepfakes. During the 2024 Budget session, Lok Sabha MPs asked the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) if any strategies or corrective measures were being formulated to tackle the menace of Deepfakes, to which the ministry did not mention any new policies.

With India heading towards elections, deepfakes being used for the spread of misinformation are a major concern. This is further exacerbated by the fact that penalizing offending parties may pose as a challenge. Speaking at Medianama’s event ‘Deepfakes and Democracy’, Campaign consultant Shivam Shankar Singh noted how attributing a deep fake to a political party is challenging. Singh said that in past elections, fake news came from channels that were not directly affiliated with a political party. He explained, “These might be different Facebook pages that a party supports somehow, but you could never link them directly to a political party. The funding, the people, all of them are essentially de-linked. They might be paid through some business houses, they might be paid in cash.”

Note: The headline and the article was edited based on editorial inputs on 18.04.2024 at 03:57 PM.

Also Read:

  • How Deep Fakes Could Lead To Greater Misinformation In The Upcoming Elections #NAMA
  • How Can The Government And Companies Regulate Spread Of Deep Fakes? #NAMA
  • Video: Deep Fakes And Democracy
  • Explainer: Why detecting deepfakes is a challenging problem #NAMA

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Aamir Khan files complaint against deepfake video promoting a political party: Report

The FIR has been filed with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police against an undisclosed person under sections of the Indian Penal...

1 hour ago

News

Paytm Begins User Migration to PSP Banks Post-NPCI Approval

Paytm streamlines UPI services, transitioning users from Paytm Payments Bank to four major PSP banks after NPCI green light.

3 hours ago

News

XAI unveils preview of Grok 1.5V, their new multimodal model

The blog post claims that the model is competitive with existing frontier multimodal models and even outperforms others in real world spatial analysis. 

1 day ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ