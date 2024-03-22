Video: Zomato’s Pure Veg Fleet: Unraveling the Debate on Discrimination and Delivery Operations

On March 19, Zomato’s founder, Deepinder Goyal, announced the launch of a pure vegetarian mode, involving the creation of a fleet of delivery workers dedicated to vegetarian food.

Goyal’s announcement tweet received criticism from customers and the gig worker community regarding its potential impact on gig workers’ treatment by housing societies and concerns about their functioning. In response, Goyal announced changes to the Veg Fleet project, clarifying that there will be no ‘on-ground segregation of this fleet.’

In this video, MediaNama journalist Vallari Sanzgiri and Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa discuss the rationale behind Zomato’s decision, the feasibility of such a project, its impact on delivery workers’ operations, and its broader societal implications.

Watch the video to know more:

