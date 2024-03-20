wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Zomato and Swiggy believe ex-ante regulations can negatively affect Indian startups

In their submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law, the two food-delivery platforms maintained that the current competition framework sufficient, and that introduction of ex-ante rules may result in over-regulation of Indian startups.

Published

Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy opposed ex-ante regulations for digital markets in India, in their submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL). They warned that introducing an ex-ante regime could potentially harm the growing startup ecosystem in India. However, if the government were to introduce such regulations, Swiggy suggested that the government conduct market studies to assess the issues the regulations will address and the relevant sectors and services that should be targeted; Zomato submitted that the regulations should not stifle innovation or consumer interest. The comments were made public in the report released by the CDCL on the matter of ex-ante regulation in India, modelled after the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European Union’s (EU) new competition law. The Committee has also released the draft Digital Competition Bill,2024. The draft bill prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises, from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services. The draft is open for public feedback until April 15.   Ex-ante regulations aim to prevent anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework under the Competition Act, 2002, wherein the Competition Commission of India (CCI) intervenes only after the occurrence of anti-competitive conduct. What did Zomato say in its submission?  Indian economy still developing and needs nimble laws: In its submission, Zomato warned that India’s growing economy differs from the mature economies of the EU. As India’s economy is diverse and…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Telangana police launches a ride tracking service for women: Here’s why it would fail to produce desired results

The potential shortcomings of T-Safe closely resemble the panic button that was hardcoded into smartphones in India.

2 hours ago

News

Green Deliveries: Zomato Revisits Veg Fleet Plan Amid Criticism

Zomato's plan to segregate delivery services with a pure veg fleet plan received a mixed reaction over possible issues that gig workers can face

3 hours ago

News

Google in favor of ex-ante regulations in certain cases

Google has pointed out how ex-ante regulations should be formulated in India, including specific market-wise activity related SIDI definitions, and phase-wise roll out of...

5 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ