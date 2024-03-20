Zomato and Swiggy believe ex-ante regulations can negatively affect Indian startups

Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy opposed ex-ante regulations for digital markets in India, in their submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL). They warned that introducing an ex-ante regime could potentially harm the growing startup ecosystem in India. However, if the government were to introduce such regulations, Swiggy suggested that the government conduct market studies to assess the issues the regulations will address and the relevant sectors and services that should be targeted; Zomato submitted that the regulations should not stifle innovation or consumer interest. The comments were made public in the report released by the CDCL on the matter of ex-ante regulation in India, modelled after the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European Union’s (EU) new competition law. The Committee has also released the draft Digital Competition Bill,2024. The draft bill prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises, from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services. The draft is open for public feedback until April 15. Ex-ante regulations aim to prevent anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework under the Competition Act, 2002, wherein the Competition Commission of India (CCI) intervenes only after the occurrence of anti-competitive conduct. What did Zomato say in its submission? Indian economy still developing and needs nimble laws: In its submission, Zomato warned that India’s growing economy differs from the mature economies of the EU. As India’s economy is diverse and…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.