WhatsApp to Clarify Its Group Detection Approach to Delhi High Court

The High Court asked WhatsApp to explain its mechanism to identify groups on the platform after the company claimed it didn’t have enough information to carry out the court order.

In response to its involvement in the Sequoia Capital and Peak XV impersonation case, WhatsApp raised objections to the direction of blocking WhatsApp groups posing as the venture capital firms due to "insufficient identifiers to locate such groups." In an order dated March 12, 2024, the Delhi High Court asked WhatsApp to explain how it identifies groups on its platform and the technical difficulties therein. Quick summary of the case: Quick summary of the case: In January 2024, officials of Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India, learned about a WhatsApp group named "John Analyst Group-303" that was giving trading and investment advice to its members, who were added without consent. Sequoia accused the group admins of "attracting unsuspecting consumers" by wrongly using Sequoia’s reputation connected with their registered trademarks. After hearing the details of the case, the court directed Meta to remove/block WhatsApp accounts of the mobile numbers mentioned as group admins of the John Analyst Group-303 and any other related groups. Information insufficient to block groups, says WhatsApp: As per the latest court order, Tejas Karia, the platform’s legal counsel, objected to the earlier court directive, stating that “the Plaintiffs have not provided sufficient identifiers for WhatsApp LLC to locate the aforesaid group for necessary action.” He asked the venture firms to provide further information such as the name of the group administrators or the group/community invite link to the “Peak XV 1026” WhatsApp group if the court wishes WhatsApp to suspend/block the group’s operations. To this, the…

Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

