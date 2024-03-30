Disney, Reliance, Viacom18 Merger: What Drives Reliance’s Disney Venture?

In February this year, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom18, and Disney announced a joint venture to merge their digital streaming and television businesses in India. The joint venture is expected to reach over 750 million viewers in India.

With this deal, RIL would be granted exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India, with a license to more than 30,000 Disney content assets. Disney may also contribute certain additional media assets to the venture, subject to regulatory and third-party approvals.

The merger between RIL, Viacom18 and Disney’s Indian assets marks a significant consolidation within the Indian media landscape. The trio expects this joint venture to be “one of the leading TV and digital streaming platforms for entertainment and sports” by bringing together channels like Colors, StarPlus, and StarSports, and streaming live events via JioCinema and Hotstar.

The combined entity’s extensive reach and control over a wide array of popular media assets could potentially lead to a concentration of market power that could influence content diversity and pricing strategies.

What does the deal mean for the Indian content industry and what fostered Reliance’s interest in pursuing this venture? MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa explains in this video.

