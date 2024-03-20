Video: What’s Causing TikTok Ban In The United States and How Does It Impact Free Speech??

Recently, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to penalize app stores in the country from listing TikTok or any other application developed or provided by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. If the bill becomes law, ByteDance will have 165 days to divest TikTok, otherwise app stores would not be able to legally offer TikTok in the United States.

Revisiting the TikTok ban in India, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa explores the reasons that are causing countries to act over TikTok’s growth, while also commenting on the implications such bans have on free speech online.

“The other thing to consider is that the legal basis for the ban in India was on shaky ground because of challenges for freedom of expression and disproportionate action. Banning an entire platform can seem like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. Because it doesn’t just stifle existing legitimate speech. You don’t just ban illegal speech, but you also ban legal speech that exists on the same account or the same app. But more importantly, you ban future-free speech. How do you know something is going to be illegal?,” Nikhil opined.

