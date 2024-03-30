Video: Why Dhruv Rathee vs. Dabur case sparks debates on Copyright, fair use, and online free speech

In an important development in the copyright violation case between YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and Dabur, Rathee has proposed to blur visuals resembling Dabur’s Real juice packet in his YouTube video that Dabur had taken objection to. Among other allegations, Dabur’s complaint alleged that Rathee had maliciously used and obscured the logo of Dabur’s Real fruit juice brand, which damaged the brand’s reputation. In a bid for amicable settlement, Rathee has also agreed to Dabur’s suggestions to send a sample blurred image that would replace the original image in the video, but has refused to not make any comment against all other packaged fruit juices.

The case raises interesting questions on copyright, fair use, and censorship. Was Rathee well within his rights to use the original video as is? What is the impact of such cases on independent creators and online publishing?

