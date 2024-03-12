Video: Briefing Call On IT Ministry’s AI Advisory

In this MediaNama Briefing held on March 12, 2024, we discussed the artificial intelligence advisory put out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on March 1. Our focus was on the questions posed by the advisory for the future of AI companies, the lack of legal applicability of such an advisory, and whether AI companies can even be held responsible for the outputs of their models. The advisory stated that under-tested or unreliable artificial intelligence (AI) models can only be made available to Indian internet users after receiving explicit permission from the government. Such models must be “appropriately labeled” to reflect that the output it generates is unreliable. The AI models must have consent pop-ups in place that inform the users that the output they receive is unreliable. Further, any AI model facilitates the creation of deep fakes, the advisory states that such deep fake content should be labeled or embedded with a permanent unique metadata or identifier. What we discussed: In this briefing, we covered— Does an AI company fall under the category of a publisher or an intermediary as per the IT Rules, 2021? How will the government decide what is an undertested/ untested AI model? How can companies be held responsible for the output generated by their models? What is the legal basis for this advisory? What is the Indian internet as stated in the advisory? Is the metadata identification suggested by the advisory feasible? Is it even possible for the advisory to exclude…
