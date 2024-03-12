wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Video: Briefing Call On IT Ministry’s AI Advisory

Published

In this MediaNama Briefing held on March 12, 2024, we discussed the artificial intelligence advisory put out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on March 1. Our focus was on the questions posed by the advisory for the future of AI companies, the lack of legal applicability of such an advisory, and whether AI companies can even be held responsible for the outputs of their models. The advisory stated that under-tested or unreliable artificial intelligence (AI) models can only be made available to Indian internet users after receiving explicit permission from the government. Such models must be “appropriately labeled” to reflect that the output it generates is unreliable. The AI models must have consent pop-ups in place that inform the users that the output they receive is unreliable. Further, any AI model facilitates the creation of deep fakes, the advisory states that such deep fake content should be labeled or embedded with a permanent unique metadata or identifier. What we discussed: In this briefing, we covered— Does an AI company fall under the category of a publisher or an intermediary as per the IT Rules, 2021? How will the government decide what is an undertested/ untested AI model? How can companies be held responsible for the output generated by their models? What is the legal basis for this advisory? What is the Indian internet as stated in the advisory? Is the metadata identification suggested by the advisory feasible? Is it even possible for the advisory to exclude…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:
Written By

Free Reads

News

Midjourney is banning Stability AI employees from accessing its models Over Data Scraping Allegations

Stability AI's founder and CEO Emad Mostaque has denied claims of data scraping, saying that his company has been using synthetic data and other...

2 hours ago

News

Car Makers Sharing Drivers’ Data With Insurance Companies Spark Privacy Concerns

A new set of privacy concerns has emerged as reports of car makers sharing drivers' data with car insurers, indicating a possible effect on...

2 hours ago

News

OpenAI Denies Existence of a ‘Founding Agreement’ in Legal Response to Elon Musk’s Lawsuit

OpenAI, as per reports, has noted that Musk’s allegations are “complicated, highly technical, and span nearly a decade”, requesting the court to designate the...

4 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ