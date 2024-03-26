wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

US state passes law to protect musicians from AI voice clones

Tennessee has a burgeoning music industry supporting more than 61,617 jobs across the state, contributes $5.8 billion to our GDP, and fills over 4,500 music venues.

Published

The US state of Tennessee has recently enacted a law titled Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act, aimed at protecting the voice and likenesses of music industry professionals, singers, and performers from Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice cloning. The bill passed both houses of the state legislature with a complete majority and was signed into law by the Governor of the state on 21st March. The act replaces the Personal Rights Protection Act of 1984 and has the following key points: Specifies that individuals have exclusive rights to their likeness and voice during their lifetime and for 10 years after death, with provisions for termination. Using a person’s likeness such as voice, name, likeness, or photograph with authorization from the person for commercial purposes, including advertising or the solicitation of donations is liable for civil action. Similarly, the distribution or transmission of technology, software, or algorithms whose primary purpose is the production of an individual’s voice or likeness is also liable for civil action. Exemptions include fair use for news, public affairs, and sports broadcasts, as well as for comment, criticism, scholarship, satire, or parody. According to the Governor’s press release, Tennessee has a burgeoning music industry supporting more than 61,617 jobs across the state, contributes $5.8 billion to our GDP, and fills over 4,500 music venues. The act is intended to protect the commercial interests of the music industry from the impact of generative AI, especially voice cloning. The law received widespread support from music industry professionals. However,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Video: Why TRAI’s push for CNAP may backfire on people’s privacy?

CNAP is a supplementary service offered to the called party, which provides the name information associated with the calling party.

8 mins ago

News

China Bans the Use of US Chips in Government Computers

New guidelines calls for use of "safe and reliable" semiconductor chips approved by the China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center.

2 hours ago

News

Mozilla, Center for Democracy and Technology writes letter in support of open source AI

The letter highlights the societal benefits of Open source and why Open Source AI should be prioritized.

5 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ