wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,

US Govt Announces New Policy for AI Usage in Governance, Federal Agencies Will Have Chief AI Officers

The US government is ensuring that the privacy and rights of US citizens are maintained in the AI usage by federal agencies through a new policy that requires formulating a plan to address the issue by December 2024

Published

The US government’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has introduced a new policy for federal agencies to ensure responsible deployment and AI usage across the federal government. The policy is in line with President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on AI issued last October, the White House informed through a press release on March 28, 2024. US government’s AI Executive order: US President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order on October 30, 2023, outlining measures for ensuring AI safety and security, citizen privacy, equity, protection of consumers and workers’ rights, and promoting innovation. The Order stated that developers of “most powerful” AI systems must share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government following the Defense Production Act before companies make these models public. It also proposed that “extensive red-team testing” of AI systems be done before they are released. Additionally, the Executive Order laid out guidelines that focused on protecting people’s sensitive data, addressing algorithmic discrimination, AI usage in critical sectors like healthcare and education, protecting the workforce etc. Read MediaNama’s report on the Executive Order here. What does the new OMB policy focus on? 1. Establishing safeguards for AI usage: The policy requires federal agencies to “identify and manage” AI risks that can affect people’s rights and safety. They will be required to implement concrete safeguards to tackle such risks, by December 2024. “These safeguards include a range of mandatory actions to reliably assess, test, and monitor AI’s impacts on the public, mitigate the risks…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

PhonePe

News

PhonePe introduces UPI payments on UAE’s Neopay terminals

PhonePe explained that this collaboration with UAE’s Mashreq Bank was facilitated through Mashreq’s partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).

32 mins ago

News

Sam Bankman-Fried gets 25 year jail term over FTX fraud

Bankman-Fried has also been ordered to forfeit $11 billion to repay the aggrieved customers of his crypto-exchange platform FTX.

2 hours ago

Amazon

Amazon fined in Poland for misleading users through dark patterns

According to UOKiK, Amazon misled users into believing that placing an order or receiving an order confirmation was tantamount to a sales contract, which...

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ