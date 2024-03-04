wordpress blog stats
US Department of Commerce Invites Feedback on Benefits and Risks of Open AI Foundation Models

NTIA says that open foundational models could allow the benefits of AI technology to be shared with those who have fewer resources.

Published

The US Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is seeking comments on the risks, benefits, and potential policy related to dual-use foundation models for which the model weights are widely available. These are open foundation models that can be fine-tuned by developers using widely available computing. The weight of the model refers to the numerical parameters within an AI model that help its output in response to inputs. This weight changes based on its learning over time.  In addition to model weights, there are other components of an AI model, including training data, code, or other elements, which are involved in its development or use, and may or may not be made widely available. The consultation seeks inputs on a range of topics including varying levels of openness of AI models, how to define the wide availability of model weights, the benefits and risks of open models versus those of closed models, and the role of the government in setting standards for the risks associated with these models. What should be considered an open foundation model: While NTIA doesn't explicitly define open foundation models, it does say that companies like Google and Meta have "fostered an ecosystem of increasingly “open” advanced AI models".  This effectively implies that the authority accepts the two companies' open-source models under the scope of its definition. “There is no agreed-upon open source definition for AI so that’s something we need to acknowledge. I would say, and others say this as well, that…

