UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution on ‘Safe’ Artificial Intelligence Usage

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on March 11, 2024, intending to promote the development and use of “safe, secure and trustworthy” artificial intelligence systems. This non-binding resolution marks the General Assembly's most comprehensive articulation to date of collective priorities for the global governance of AI technologies. The adoption of the resolution comes from years of UN reports and initiatives examining AI's implications for human rights, ethics and achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including UNESCO's 2021 AI ethics recommendation. Earlier in March this year, the European Parliament passed the Artificial Intelligence Act for AI transparency and copyright regulations. AI systems must respect human rights and freedoms The resolution "emphasizes that human rights and fundamental freedoms must be respected, protected and promoted throughout the life cycle of AI systems." It urges countries to refrain from using AI inconsistently with human rights law or posing "undue risks," and reaffirms offline rights must be protected online. Best practices for data governance at a global level It advocates international cooperation on interoperable standards, safeguards and best practices across AI's lifecycle, from design to deployment. Data governance and trusted cross-border data flows are seen as "essential" for harnessing AI's sustainable development potential. The resolution also encourages countries to implement national governance frameworks promoting responsible, inclusive AI innovation aligned with international law and human rights obligations. This includes measures like impact assessments, data protection safeguards, transparency requirements, human oversight, and tools to identify AI-manipulated content and combat bias in datasets and…

