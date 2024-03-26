wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution on ‘Safe’ Artificial Intelligence Usage

The resolution emphasizes that human rights and fundamental freedoms must be respected, protected and promoted throughout the life cycle of AI systems

Published

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on March 11, 2024, intending to promote the development and use of “safe, secure and trustworthy” artificial intelligence systems. This non-binding resolution marks the General Assembly's most comprehensive articulation to date of collective priorities for the global governance of AI technologies. The adoption of the resolution comes from years of UN reports and initiatives examining AI's implications for human rights, ethics and achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including UNESCO's 2021 AI ethics recommendation. Earlier in March this year, the European Parliament passed the Artificial Intelligence Act for AI transparency and copyright regulations. AI systems must respect human rights and freedoms The resolution "emphasizes that human rights and fundamental freedoms must be respected, protected and promoted throughout the life cycle of AI systems." It urges countries to refrain from using AI inconsistently with human rights law or posing "undue risks," and reaffirms offline rights must be protected online. Best practices for data governance at a global level It advocates international cooperation on interoperable standards, safeguards and best practices across AI's lifecycle, from design to deployment. Data governance and trusted cross-border data flows are seen as "essential" for harnessing AI's sustainable development potential. The resolution also encourages countries to implement national governance frameworks promoting responsible, inclusive AI innovation aligned with international law and human rights obligations. This includes measures like impact assessments, data protection safeguards, transparency requirements, human oversight, and tools to identify AI-manipulated content and combat bias in datasets and…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

News

Mozilla, Center for Democracy and Technology writes letter in support of open source AI

The letter highlights the societal benefits of Open source and why Open Source AI should be prioritized.

2 hours ago

News

Video: Zomato’s Pure Veg Fleet: Unraveling the Debate on Discrimination and Delivery Operations

Goyal announced changes to the Veg Fleet project, clarifying that there will be no 'on-ground segregation of this fleet.'

4 days ago

News

PolicyBazaar Set To Launch A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Payments Aggregator Company

PB Pay Private Limited will be a non-banking finance company (NBFC) which will venture into the payment aggregation business, catering to both domestic and...

4 days ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ