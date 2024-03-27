wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Uber opposes ex-ante regulations for digital markets in India

Ex-ante regulations aim to prevent anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework under the Competition Act, 2002.

Published

Uber has opposed ex-ante regulations for digital markets in India calling the current competition framework sufficient and stating that ex-ante interventions may discourage innovation. 

Uber submitted its views to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL). A report by the CDCL on the matter of ex-ante regulation in India along with the draft Digital Competition Bill,  2024, was released by the Government on March 12.

The draft bill prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises, from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services. The draft is open for public feedback until April 15.  

Ex-ante regulations aim to prevent anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework under the Competition Act, 2002, wherein the Competition Commission of India (CCI) intervenes after the occurrence of anti-competitive conduct. 

What did Uber say in its submission?

Ex-ante regulations restrict innovation and consumer benefit: In its submission, Uber said that ex-ante regulations may discourage innovation and restrict enterprises from investing in improving quality, efficiency, processes, etc. They added that it might change market dynamics/incentives leading to reduced consumer benefits.

Existing framework sufficient: Uber said that the existing framework of regulation is sufficient and that fresh legislation to regulate digital markets is unnecessary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further, empower CCI: They said rather than introducing new regulations, the CCI must be further empowered to track changing market dynamics across digital markets.

CCI probes into Uber

In 2016, the CCI dismissed radio taxi service Meru’s complaint against Uber,  as well as a subsequent appeal in 2021. The complaint alleged that Uber abused its dominant position in the market. Meru Cabs cited Uber charging significantly lower prices than average as instances of predatory pricing. The complaint also claimed that Uber used “incentive policies” to create exclusive contracts with their drivers, thus denying its competitors access to drivers.

According to the order, the CCI disagreed with Meru’s claims that Uber was dominant in the market. It noted that the cab aggregator market is very competitive, pointing to Ola Cabs, another cab aggregator service as Uber’s biggest competitor. The order explained how market shares were constantly fluctuating. Thus, Uber could not be deemed dominant. According to the CCI, Uber not being dominant voids Meru’s argument that Uber is abusing its market share to be anti-competitive through predatory pricing. Further, it also ruled that performance-linked incentives provided to drivers do not foreclose competition.  The order also found that Uber’s contracts with its drivers were not exclusionary.

In 2018, the Competition Commission of India dismissed another complaint against Uber (and Ola) filed by a legal practitioner, Samir Agarwal, who accused the two aggregators of price fixing by deciding ride fares algorithmically. The argument made was that as cab drivers are independent, they must set their prices to maintain competition.  Further, he said that by not being transparent with their price-setting algorithm, the cab aggregators could charge artificially high fares. The CCI dismissed this argument and explained that the algorithm decided prices on multiple external factors and the practice was not anti-competitive as “determination of price by the OPs (companies) is integral to the functioning of the aggregation-based models.” Further, the CCI ruled that accusations of anti-competitive practices and price fixing were unsubstantiated. “[Agarwal has] come to an erroneous conclusion without placing any evidence on record, that an algorithm-determined price as explained above will eliminate price competition and that the price so determined will be necessarily higher than the prices that are negotiated by drivers and the riders on an individual trip basis.”, the CCI said.

CCI advisory to cab aggregators to adopt self-regulatory measures

In September 2022, following concerns from various stakeholders, the CCI issued an advisory to cab aggregators recommending that they adopt self-regulatory measures to address issues of surge pricing and lack of transparency. In its advisory, the CCI  called for apps to be more transparent with their surge pricing policies and disclose various components of total fare, for both consumers and drivers. They called for transparency in data collection and the cancellation policy. The CCI also said that cab aggregators must not give preference to a vehicle owned by them.

 The advisory was based on a market study conducted by the CCI to understand if surge pricing and personal pricing needed regulation and to increase transparency in fare calculation. The study revealed that riders and drivers faced issues with a lack of transparency in surge prices. Broadly, the study found that riders and drivers were aware of surge pricing and were not opposed to it. However, problems arose when there was a discrepancy in information. The study found instances where the fare charged to riders was different from what was displayed to the drivers. The study also noted that the precise amount of surge charges incorporated was not disclosed to riders, showing the total fare instead. The study also showed that traditional taxi operators found that cab aggregators created an unequal playing field. The CCI notes that Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 requires transparency on the workings of the app, including but not limited to the fare calculation. It also said that MVA Guidelines made an effort to bridge the gap between traditional taxis and cab aggregators.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to the recommendations made in the advisory, the CCI also called for a cap on surge pricing. Particularly,  it noted that the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, “proposed a floor (0.5 times base fare) and ceiling (1.5 times base fare) for surge pricing.”

Also Read:  

  • Summary: India’s Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024
  • Why the Indian government is exploring ex-ante regulations for digital markets
  • Why are industry bodies supporting ex-ante regulations in India
  • Meta Opposes Ex-Ante Regulations Similar To DMA In India

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

Drones

News

Facial Recognition Drones in Policing: Some Queries in Response to Lucknow’s New Surveillance Tool

Once the system receives the required validation, five more such MDVs will be introduced into the Commissionerate Police fleet

3 mins ago

News

Elon Musk’s xAI to Extend Grok AI Chatbot Access to All Premium X Subscribers

The lure of Grok AI to Premium X Subscribers might let Musk salvage the decline in the social media usage in recent times.

50 mins ago

News

Visa, Mastercard reach settlement with US retailers, agree to fee concessions worth almost 30 billion

Merchants win a significant battle against Visa and Mastercard's fee structure, but the war on fair charges is far from over.

1 hour ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ