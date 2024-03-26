Social media platform Twitter, now renamed X, is in favor of ex-ante regulations in India according to its submission made to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL). The government released a report by the CDCL on ex-ante regulation for digital markets in India, along with the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, on March 12. The draft bill, modeled after the EU’s Digital Markets Act, prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises, from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services. The draft is open for public feedback until April 15. Ex-ante regulations aim to prevent anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework under the Competition Act, 2002, wherein the Competition Commission of India (CCI) intervenes after the occurrence of anti-competitive conduct. What suggestions did Twitter submit? Regulatory institutions need skilled staff: Twitter said in its submission that in order to appropriately implement ex-ante regulations in India, regulatory institutions need to be staffed by skilled academics. They added that these academics must be trained in tracking global/local technological developments to reasonably contextualize these advancements within the Indian market. Furthermore, they could also analyze the potential applications of these advancements in the Indian market. Carefully consider the definition of SIDI: While Twitter is in favor of ex-ante regulations, it stated that careful consideration must be given to the definition of 'Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries' (SIDI) before subjecting them to regulation. Data collection…
Twitter in favor of ex-ante regulations for digital markets in India
Twitter said in its submission that in order to appropriately implement ex-ante regulations in India, regulatory institutions need to be staffed by skilled academics.
