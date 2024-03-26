Video: Why TRAI’s push for CNAP may backfire on people’s privacy?

In February this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended that all telecom companies in India should provide a service to identify callers based on their customers' requests. CNAP is a supplementary service offered to the called party, which provides the name information associated with the calling party. Essentially, if you receive a call from an unknown number, CNAP will display the name attached to that number based on the information provided by the caller in their application for a SIM card. TRAI first discussed the idea of implementing a CNAP service in a 2022 consultation paper, suggesting that it could be a solution to spam calls from unregistered telemarketers. It noted that users have been forced to miss genuine calls in the absence of a calling party name presentation facility because they prefer not to attend calls from unknown telephone numbers. The regulatory body also pointed out that smartphone apps like Truecaller, which detect spam, do not meet the identification requirement because they rely on crowd-sourced data, which is not reliable in many instances. While TRAI intends for this system to address the growing issue of spam calls, MediaNama journalist Kamya Pandey explains why this could potentially enable scammers to tailor their spam to the target. Watch the video to know more: https://youtu.be/Ae3U8GrMeuY Also Read: Summary: TRAI Seeks Feedback On Issues Related To Implementation Of Caller Name Display Stakeholders Highlight Problems With Indian Telecom Regulator’s Proposal To Identify Callers What Does Truecaller Think About India’s Telecom Regulator’s…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.