In February this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended that all telecom companies in India should provide a service to identify callers based on their customers' requests. CNAP is a supplementary service offered to the called party, which provides the name information associated with the calling party. Essentially, if you receive a call from an unknown number, CNAP will display the name attached to that number based on the information provided by the caller in their application for a SIM card. TRAI first discussed the idea of implementing a CNAP service in a 2022 consultation paper, suggesting that it could be a solution to spam calls from unregistered telemarketers. It noted that users have been forced to miss genuine calls in the absence of a calling party name presentation facility because they prefer not to attend calls from unknown telephone numbers. The regulatory body also pointed out that smartphone apps like Truecaller, which detect spam, do not meet the identification requirement because they rely on crowd-sourced data, which is not reliable in many instances. While TRAI intends for this system to address the growing issue of spam calls, MediaNama journalist Kamya Pandey explains why this could potentially enable scammers to tailor their spam to the target. Watch the video to know more: https://youtu.be/Ae3U8GrMeuY Also Read: Summary: TRAI Seeks Feedback On Issues Related To Implementation Of Caller Name Display Stakeholders Highlight Problems With Indian Telecom Regulator’s Proposal To Identify Callers What Does Truecaller Think About India’s Telecom Regulator’s…
News
Video: Why TRAI’s push for CNAP may backfire on people’s privacy?
CNAP is a supplementary service offered to the called party, which provides the name information associated with the calling party.
Latest Headlines
- Video: Why TRAI’s push for CNAP may backfire on people’s privacy? March 26, 2024
- US state passes law to protect musicians from AI voice clones March 26, 2024
- Event Announcement: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, April 5 #Ad March 26, 2024
- China Bans the Use of US Chips in Government Computers March 26, 2024
- Supreme Court Sets Aside Order Directing Bloomberg to Take Down Article on Zee, Highlights Impact on Freedom of Speech March 26, 2024
Free Reads
News
CNAP is a supplementary service offered to the called party, which provides the name information associated with the calling party.
News
New guidelines calls for use of "safe and reliable" semiconductor chips approved by the China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center.
News
The letter highlights the societal benefits of Open source and why Open Source AI should be prioritized.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...