TRAI’s caller identification system is an Inadvertent Gift to Spam Callers

Would you like your name, as it appears on your driving license or Aadhaar card, to be shown to everyone you call? The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that all telecom companies in India provide a service to identify callers based on their customers’ requests. Referred to as Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), this service will display your name to anyone you call.

TRAI believes that users prefer not to answer calls from unknown numbers and are forced to miss genuine calls in the absence of such a facility. It expects that this service will solve the problem of spam calls and messages. But will it truly address the problem? In its efforts to solve this problem, the authority has ignored the glaring privacy issues posed by revealing caller names. Picture this: you are calling a new work colleague and accidentally mistype their number. Now, a stranger knows your name and contact number. If this stranger is malicious, they could choose to look you up on the internet. They might find your social media profiles and, if you have a LinkedIn account, they could even discover where you work and which city you are based in. All of this information you would much rather not share with a stranger.

This could be a significant issue, particularly for individuals in distress and victims of abuse, who would no longer feel secure seeking help or concealing themselves from abusers. It could also lead to disastrous consequences for the privacy of whistleblowers, who often undertake significant personal risks to expose unethical, illegal, or dangerous activities by their employers or the government. Revealing their identities through caller ID could deter whistleblowers from coming forward altogether due to fear of retaliation.

These are just a few of the numerous reasons why this caller identification system would likely fall short of achieving TRAI’s desired outcomes. Here are some major concerns with the system:

The caller ID fails the proportionality test:

To curb spam from a specific group, TRAI has opted to infringe upon the privacy of all telecom customers. Verification mechanisms are implemented under the assumption that everyone is a potential criminal. Speaking at TRAI’s open house discussion in 2022, Nikhil Pahwa, editor of MediaNama, highlighted the significance of considering caller IDs within the framework of the Puttuswamy judgment on the right to privacy. He questioned whether it is a proportionate decision to violate the privacy of all telecom users to tackle spam. “Is it proportionate to the prevention of harm or not? This is typically determined by courts, but you can’t assume that everyone is a criminal, and therefore, everyone must provide their data to achieve that end,” he explained.

TRAI has previously admitted that users don’t want to be identified:

In a 2005 paper by TRAI, service providers pointed out that mobile customers might be reluctant to include their names in a directory due to privacy concerns, fearing an increase in unwanted telemarketing calls. However, by implementing caller identification, TRAI could inadvertently facilitate the creation of such a database, despite its privacy implications. Speaking at TRAI’s open house discussion in 2022, Ajay Mehta, Vice President of TRAI Policy and Operations at Vi (Vodafone Idea), said that the caller ID system could enable mobile handset operating systems to collect information under CNAP and compile a pan-India database containing all mobile numbers along with their corresponding names.

This system just gives spammers more ammo:

By identifying callers, this system could invariably promote call-back spam — where your phone rings just once only to be immediately disconnected so that the victim would call the spammer back. Using this technique, spammers could acquire your name which can then be used to acquire other information about you and impersonate you. They could also make their scams more curated to a person by using the information they find out through the call-back spam.

The SIM card holder isn’t always the person making the call:

Based on TRAI’s current recommendations, callers would be identified based on the information provided in Customer Acquisition Forms (CAFs). However, the accuracy of information in these forms is not always guaranteed. For example, individuals may purchase and register SIM cards for family members, leading to potential discrepancies. Additionally, situations may arise where a telecom customer’s phone is stolen, and they fail to block the SIM card. Subsequently, the stolen SIM card could be used to make spam calls, erroneously implicating the victim. Similarly, there are instances where spammers or scammers illegally obtain SIM cards under other people’s names, further complicating caller identification.

Identifying callers doesn’t stop spam:

Just because you can now identify who’s calling you doesn’t guarantee that spammers will cease their calls. While you may choose not to answer, spam calls may persist just as before. Presently, spammers, like all users, must undergo a Know Your Customer (KYC) process. However, as highlighted in response to TRAI’s consultation on caller identification, this system isn’t foolproof.

Instances of fraudulent KYC and identity document forgery to obtain mobile connections have been reported. TRAI acknowledges the necessity for a robust KYC mechanism to uniquely identify subscribers. Therefore, relying solely on customer acquisition forms for identification may prove ineffective in combating spam. TRAI itself states that there is a need to have a robust KYC mechanism in place whereby a subscriber can be uniquely identified. As such, relying on customer acquisition forms to identify customers can prove to be ineffective in curbing spam.

Spammers could also shift to using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like Google Voice, enabling them to call from a different number than their registered one with a telecom provider. This undermines the purpose of caller identification.

Moreover, organized fraudsters obtain and fabricate identities to supply one-time SIMs to their call centers, as noted by Anand Venkatnarayan, co-founder of Deepstrat, during a MediaNama discussion on verification. He explained that to scam 100 people, these fraudsters use 10 SIM cards, each used no more than 10 times. This renders the caller ID system ineffective; halting calls from one number prompts them to switch to another created using a different forged ID.

Robocallers would easily bypass the Caller ID:

The caller identification system also overlooks the issues presented by robocalls. These calls are generated using computer systems and autodialers to place a vast number of pre-recorded phone calls to multiple recipients automatically. Robocalls often employ caller ID spoofing techniques to display fake or misleading caller IDs. TRAI has itself in the past admitted that spammers continuously evolve their techniques, sometimes making changes within a couple of hours. This suggests that spammers could potentially devise methods to circumvent caller identification measures as well.

Why caller line identification restriction isn’t an adequate solution to privacy concerns:

In its recommendations, TRAI indicates that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has implemented a Caller Line Identification Restriction (CLIR), allowing regular subscribers, Central Intelligence Agency officers, and dignitaries to withhold their identities. It suggests that caller identification should be disabled for those who have activated CLIR. However, by defaulting to enabling caller identification and requiring users to actively enable CLIR, the system adopts an opt-out approach rather than an opt-in approach, thereby diminishing individuals’ autonomy over their informational privacy. Additionally, one must question the effectiveness of CLIR: How many people are aware of CLIR or have utilized it? If a significant portion of the population is unaware of CLIR, its efficacy in preserving privacy comes into doubt.

Why not only implement caller identification for telemarketers?

In response to TRAI’s consultation on caller identification requirements, stakeholders suggested exploring the creation of a database specifically for telemarketing numbers rather than compiling a database of all users. They argued that such a database would be more beneficial to law enforcement agencies than the existing KYC framework, which itself has raised questions. As the regulator already has a system in place for registering companies that send bulk messages, it could be utilized to identify telemarketers’ numbers and implement caller identification for them.

What was the point of the consultation?

The purpose of the consultation was to gather input and insights from stakeholders regarding caller identification. During the 2022 consultation on CNAP, various respondents clearly outlined the implications of revealing a caller’s name and expressed doubts about its effectiveness in curbing spam. Despite these concerns being raised and discussed, the regulator has seemingly disregarded them in its recommendations. This raises questions about the effectiveness of the consultation process if the concerns raised are not taken into account.

