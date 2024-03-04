The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has put out a consultation paper seeking stakeholder comments on whether virtual network operators (VNOs) should be allowed to pair with more than one network service operator to provide telecom services. A VNO is an entity that doesn’t own the infrastructure or spectrum but is licensed to provide customer service riding on top of a telecom company's network. VNOs buy talk time and bandwidth in bulk from the telco to sell to their users. TRAI had previously conducted a consultation on VNOs in 2015 and concluded that VNOs should be allowed to enter agreements with more than one telco for all other services except access services (which include internet access, calling, and messaging) and such services that need numbering and unique identity of the customer. This recommendation was reflected in the Unified License for VNOs released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in 2016. Why it matters: Given that VNOs rely on telcos' infrastructure to provide their services, the quality of their service is directly proportional to that of the underlying network. If VNOs are allowed to switch between different telcos, they would be able to ensure better quality service for their customers. They would also get to a scale where they could compete with telecom companies. Telecom companies have historically not been in favor of VNOs being allowed to pair with multiple companies. In 2008, TRAI conducted an open house discussion on mobile virtual network operators (wireless VNOs). Bharti (Airtel's parent company)…
News
TRAI Considers Multi-Telco Agreements for Virtual Network Operators
Should virtual network operators (VNOs) be allowed to pair with more than one network service operator to provide telecom services? Historically, this has been a divisive question with telecom companies standing against such a provision.
Latest Headlines
- US Lawmakers propose delisting of apps owned and controlled by TikTok and ByteDance March 6, 2024
- Credit Card Issuers To Allow Customers To Choose Card Networks: RBI March 6, 2024
- Google resinstates delisted Indian apps on Play Store following government intervention March 6, 2024
- Attend Our Briefing Call: IT Ministry’s AI Advisory March 6, 2024
- Call For Applications – Digital Fellowship (CCG-NLUD) 2024 #Ad March 6, 2024
Free Reads
News
Any app store or web hosting service that fails to comply with the bill will be fined any amount that results from multiplying $5,000...
News
Google brings back ten Indian apps to the Play Store, pending Supreme Court appeal.
News
Microsoft has compared the copyright concern raised by NYT about AI to the concern raised by the American Motion Pictures Association about the videocassette...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...