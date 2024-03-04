TRAI Considers Multi-Telco Agreements for Virtual Network Operators

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has put out a consultation paper seeking stakeholder comments on whether virtual network operators (VNOs) should be allowed to pair with more than one network service operator to provide telecom services. A VNO is an entity that doesn’t own the infrastructure or spectrum but is licensed to provide customer service riding on top of a telecom company's network. VNOs buy talk time and bandwidth in bulk from the telco to sell to their users. TRAI had previously conducted a consultation on VNOs in 2015 and concluded that VNOs should be allowed to enter agreements with more than one telco for all other services except access services (which include internet access, calling, and messaging) and such services that need numbering and unique identity of the customer. This recommendation was reflected in the Unified License for VNOs released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in 2016. Why it matters: Given that VNOs rely on telcos' infrastructure to provide their services, the quality of their service is directly proportional to that of the underlying network. If VNOs are allowed to switch between different telcos, they would be able to ensure better quality service for their customers. They would also get to a scale where they could compete with telecom companies. Telecom companies have historically not been in favor of VNOs being allowed to pair with multiple companies. In 2008, TRAI conducted an open house discussion on mobile virtual network operators (wireless VNOs). Bharti (Airtel's parent company)…

