TRAI to launch separate number series for marketing and service calls: Report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) plans to demarcate separate numbering series for service and marketing calls made by businesses to curb spam, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET). So far, numbers in the 140 series have been allocated for all commercial purposes. These could be classified further into (140) marketing and (160 or 161) for service calls to easily identify the purpose of the call in the future. A TRAI official told ET that the regulator has already received approval for allocating a separate series to the two types of commercial calls and that TRAI will soon issue a direction about the same.
This comes soon after the regulator recommended the implementation of caller identification in the Indian telecom network. Just like the separate numbering series, the regulator also recommended this as a step to curb spam calls. TRAI had argued that callers tend to miss genuine calls because of their reluctance to pick up calls from unknown numbers.
What’s the point of introducing a separate numbering series?
Speaking to ET, the TRAI official pointed out that reports against calls have become a larger avenue for spam than SMSes. He said that unwanted calls through 10-digit personal numbers have gone up to a few lakhs. This tells us that spam calls are not just coming from commercial numbers, which again, defeats the purpose of labeling out different kinds of commercial callers.
