TRAI to launch separate number series for marketing and service calls: Report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) plans to demarcate separate numbering series for service and marketing calls made by businesses to curb spam, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET). So far, numbers in the 140 series have been allocated for all commercial purposes. These could be classified further into (140) marketing and (160 or 161) for service calls to easily identify the purpose of the call in the future. A TRAI official told ET that the regulator has already received approval for allocating a separate series to the two types of commercial calls and that TRAI will soon issue a direction about the same.

This comes soon after the regulator recommended the implementation of caller identification in the Indian telecom network. Just like the separate numbering series, the regulator also recommended this as a step to curb spam calls. TRAI had argued that callers tend to miss genuine calls because of their reluctance to pick up calls from unknown numbers.

What’s the point of introducing a separate numbering series?

Even after this separate series is implemented, people will continue to be flooded with spam calls. The difference would be a clearer identification of telemarketing versus commercial calls. This critique is valid for both the separate numbering series and also for the caller identification system. Sure, you’ll know to dodge them, but the calls will keep coming. Without penalties for spammers, there’s little incentive to cease operations. It is worth noting here that TRAI already used a similar measure to curb spam. As per the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCPR 20218), those sending bulk messages have to use a registered content template and use an assigned header to send messages under. These assigned message headers were misused in February 2023, post which the regulator issued directions to telcos to block all unverified headers and message templates. It doubled down to prevent the misuse of message templates in May 2023. Despite the various steps TRAI has taken, it admits that spammers are always one step ahead. They continuously evolve their techniques, sometimes making changes within a couple of hours, which implies that none of these policy changes offers an effective solution until someone is held accountable for spreading spam messages.

Speaking to ET, the TRAI official pointed out that reports against calls have become a larger avenue for spam than SMSes. He said that unwanted calls through 10-digit personal numbers have gone up to a few lakhs. This tells us that spam calls are not just coming from commercial numbers, which again, defeats the purpose of labeling out different kinds of commercial callers.

