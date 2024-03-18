Telecom companies have reiterated that there is no need for a regulatory sandbox in the Indian telecommunication space in the open house discussion conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on March 18. A regulatory sandbox is a way of testing innovative technologies that may not be fully compliant with the existing legal/regulatory framework. This helps identify any potential issues the technologies may have before their commercial deployment, reducing the risk of costly mistakes. Regulatory sandboxes have previously been implemented in the financial sector by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Emphasizing the financial roots of sandboxing, Airtel said that the complexities of the two sectors (telecom and finance) should be kept in mind before borrowing the concept and applying it to telecom. TRAI had first proposed the idea for such a sandbox in June last year, only for Jio and Airtel to point out that it is one of the many mechanisms that are already in place for rigorous testing of telecom services before they are deployed under the Unified License and also under innovative testbeds in the Centers of Excellence (CoE), and working groups of the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC). The same was also argued by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) in the open-house discussion. While being against the idea of a regulatory sandbox, COAI said that in case a decision had already been taken to…
Telecom Companies Reject Need for Regulatory Sandbox: Highlights from TRAI’s Open House Discussion
Telecom companies are against a regulatory sandbox, as they think information revealed by businesses during the sandboxing process might be confidential should be out of RTI scope.
