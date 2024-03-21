Tech Giants Challenge Apple’s Latest App Store Policy as Anti-Competitive

Meta, Microsoft, X (formerly Twitter), and Match Group have called out Apple's StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement (US) for being anti-competitive in an amicus curie brief filed with a California District Court. Apple launched this new policy to comply with the court's order in the Epic Games lawsuit that commanded that Apple must allow US-based App Store developers to inform and direct users to external websites to make purchases. The companies argue that while the new policy allows developers to promote external purchases, developers have to apply for permission from Apple before including links to an out-of-app purchase mechanism within their applications. Further, Apple has put in place various restrictions that effectively make linking out unattractive for developers. Meta and others think that this new policy "comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of the court order. Further, they explain: "If allowed to stand, the Apple Plan’s new anti-steering restrictions [which prevented developers from encouraging alternative purchase mechanisms] will lead to inflated prices across a broad swath of the digital economy and harm consumers and small businesses throughout the United States." The companies encouraged the court to reject Apple's new policy for the following key reasons— The policy is violative of the court's injunction: The court had put in place a permanent injunction on Apple, expressly prohibiting it from restricting developers’ freedom to inform customers about alternatives to Apple’s payment interface. As such, the injunction required Apple to permit developers to include in their apps: buttons/external links directing customers…

