Supreme Court Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against Professor for WhatsApp Status Critical of Abrogation of Article 370

“If every criticism or protest of the actions of the State is to be held as an offence under Section 153-A, democracy, which is an essential feature of the Constitution of India, will not survive. The right to dissent in a legitimate and lawful manner is an integral part of the rights guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a),” the Supreme Court observed while quashing criminal proceedings against a Professor who had been charged under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for posting against abrogation of Article 370 as his WhatsApp status.

What happened?

In 2022, the police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district had registered an FIR against Professor Javed Ahmad Hajam, who was teaching at a local college, for posting three messages on his WhatsApp status– “August 5 – Black Day Jammu & Kashmir”; “14th August – Happy Independence Day Pakistan”; and “Article 370 was abrogated, we are not happy”. Javed Hajam had filed a petition before the Bombay HC for quashing the FIR, which was dismissed by the Court in 2023.

The FIR was registered under Section 153-A of the IPC, which criminalises hate speech and any such act or expression that affects harmony and promotes enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. Read more about the Section 153-A here .

Deciding that the petitioner’s words on WhatsApp do not promote disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious groups, the Court also stated that the police machinery must be educated about the concept of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a), and other democratic values enshrined in the Constitution.

Why does it matter?

The Supreme Court’s examination of whether someone’s WhatsApp post can attract serious criminal offences such as promoting hatred and disrupting harmony is important in context of several such cases where individuals are being implicated for their online speech . While the possibilities of undesirable outcomes cannot be ruled out, in upholding the petitioner’s free speech rights, the Court expanded the threshold for impact, which does not limit to certain group of individuals taking offence to a critical point of view.

Supreme Court’s observations:

On the petitioner’s comment regarding abrogation of article 370, the apex Court was of the view that the appellant only “intended to criticise” and “express unhappiness” over the act of abrogation. The Court said that the act is a simple protest by the petitioner against the State’s action, which is a part of his freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Further, the Court examined that the words on the petitioner’s status do not refer to any religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community. Additionally, the Court also noted that the impact of the words used by the petitioner on his WhatsApp status must be judged from “standards of reasonable women and men” and not “weak and vacillating minds”.

“The test is of the general impact of the utterances on reasonable people who are significant in numbers. Merely because a few individuals may develop hatred or ill will, it will not be sufficient to attract clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section 153-A of the IPC,” the Court stated.

