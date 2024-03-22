Summary: US sues Apple for its illegal monopoly over smartphones

The US Department of Justice (DOJ), along with multiple states, filed a lawsuit against Apple on March 21 accusing the iPhone maker of engaging in anticompetitive conduct to maintain its monopoly in the US smartphone market and harming consumers and app developers in the process. "For years, Apple responded to competitive threats by imposing a series of 'Whac-A-Mole' contractual rules and restrictions that have allowed Apple to extract higher prices from consumers, impose higher fees on developers and creators, and to throttle competitive alternatives from rival technologies. Today’s lawsuit seeks to hold Apple accountable and ensure it cannot deploy the same, unlawful playbook in other vital markets." — Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, DOJ Antitrust Division. The lawsuit seeks to put an end to Apple's monopolistic practices, aiming to restore competition in the smartphone market and other affected sectors. It hopes this will bring about lower prices for consumers, fairer conditions for developers, and an environment where innovation can thrive. Apple has criticised the lawsuit and said that it will "vigorously defend against it," which suggests that this will be a long drawn-out battle that could take years to conclude. "This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets. If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple—where hardware, software, and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, empowering government to take a heavy hand in designing people's technology. We believe…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.